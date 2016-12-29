Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 14/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

German Bundesliga Mark Ogden
Read
Mario Gomez Wolfsburg

Gomez will decide Wolfsburg future in summer

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Bayern allow Clement to talk to Swansea

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Conte doing 'extraordinary' job - Ancelotti

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Read

Klopp: Gotze still has world-class talent

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Bayern needed Leipzig win to 'have quiet Xmas' - Hoeness

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern were step down from Real - Robben

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Mario Gomez of Wolfsburg reacts following a Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Gomez: Wolfsburg form partly my fault

VfL Wolfsburg PA Sport
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read
Marc Bartra and Thomas Tuchel celebrate Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga win against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bartra: Tuchel 'has profile' to coach Barca

German Bundesliga Sam Marsden
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Robben relieved to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Former Derby County boss and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has agreed to join Swansea City as their new manager on Tuesday, sources have told ESPN FC.

Clement, 44, has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the club's third manager of the season and has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Swansea sacked Bob Bradley, who succeeded Francesco Guidolin in October, after just 85 days in charge after the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham.

Swansea, who started 2017 bottom of the Premier League, visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday and sources say that Clement will be in the stands for the game before taking full charge of the team on Wednesday.

Bayern announced on Monday that Clement would not travel to Qatar for the club's winter training camp after they and manager Carlo Ancelotti had accepted his desire to speak to Swansea.

Clement had a stint in charge of Derby County last season but was sacked in February after their promotion hopes began to falter. 

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.