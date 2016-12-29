Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement agrees Swansea deal - sources

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Former Derby County boss and current Bayern Munich assistant Paul Clement has agreed to join Swansea City as their new manager on Tuesday, sources have told ESPN FC.

Clement, 44, has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the club's third manager of the season and has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract.

Swansea sacked Bob Bradley, who succeeded Francesco Guidolin in October, after just 85 days in charge after the 4-1 Boxing Day defeat to West Ham.

Swansea, who started 2017 bottom of the Premier League, visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday and sources say that Clement will be in the stands for the game before taking full charge of the team on Wednesday.

Bayern announced on Monday that Clement would not travel to Qatar for the club's winter training camp after they and manager Carlo Ancelotti had accepted his desire to speak to Swansea.

Clement had a stint in charge of Derby County last season but was sacked in February after their promotion hopes began to falter.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_