Bayern Munich allow Paul Clement to hold Swansea City talks

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Bayern Munich have allowed assistant manager Paul Clement to hold talks over the Swansea City job, the German champions have confirmed.

Sources had told ESPN FC in recent days that Clement, who had previously worked as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, was the front-runner to replace Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium.

Paul Clement has been given permission to conduct talks with @SwansOfficial. pic.twitter.com/BMYF0bVaEU - FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 2, 2017

Bayern announced on Monday that Clement would not travel to Qatar for the club's winter training camp after they and Ancelotti had accepted his desire to speak to Swansea.

"Assistant coach Paul Clement (44) asked FC Bayern Munich for permission to hold talks with the Premier League club Swansea City about being appointed their manager," the club said.

"Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the board of FC Bayern Munich have accepted this wish.

"As a result Paul Clement will not be travelling with the team tomorrow, Tuesday, to the training camp in Doha."

Clement had a stint in charge of Derby County last season but was sacked in February after their promotion hopes had begun to falter.

