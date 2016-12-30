Bayern Munich allow Paul Clement to hold Swansea City talks

Previous
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 21/4  Away: 3/10 
Manchester City
Burnley
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Everton
Southampton
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/5 
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 17/5  Away: 11/20 
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 31/20 
FulhamFulham
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Home: 21/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
0
0
LIVE 3'
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 16/5 
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 16/5  Away: 23/4 
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Aston VillaAston Villa
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Preston North EndPreston North End
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 15/8 
Bristol CityBristol City
ReadingReading
0
0
LIVE 1'
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 5/2  Away: 21/10 
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
BrentfordBrentford
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/4 
Norwich CityNorwich City
Derby CountyDerby County
0
0
LIVE 2'
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 5/2 
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
BarnsleyBarnsley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 2/1 
BrentfordBrentford
Norwich CityNorwich City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Nahki Wells Huddersfield v Blackburn 20161231

Champ: Wednesday, Huddersfield in draws

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
1
2
FT
Game Details
Preston North EndPreston North End
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
1
1
FT
Game Details
Derby CountyDerby County
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
0
FT
Game Details
BarnsleyBarnsley
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
2
2
FT
Game Details
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Champ: Newcastle return to top of table

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Bayern Munich allow Paul Clement to hold Swansea City talks

Reports suggest that former Derby boss Paul Clement is set to be named Swansea's third manager of the season.

Bayern Munich have allowed assistant manager Paul Clement to hold talks over the Swansea City job, the German champions have confirmed.

Sources had told ESPN FC in recent days that Clement, who had previously worked as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, was the front-runner to replace Bob Bradley at the Liberty Stadium

Bayern announced on Monday that Clement would not travel to Qatar for the club's winter training camp after they and Ancelotti had accepted his desire to speak to Swansea.

"Assistant coach Paul Clement (44) asked FC Bayern Munich for permission to hold talks with the Premier League club Swansea City about being appointed their manager," the club said.

"Bayern head coach Carlo Ancelotti and the board of FC Bayern Munich have accepted this wish.

"As a result Paul Clement will not be travelling with the team tomorrow, Tuesday, to the training camp in Doha."

Clement had a stint in charge of Derby County last season but was sacked in February after their promotion hopes had begun to falter. 

