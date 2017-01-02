I thought Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid in '09 - Robben

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 9/2  Away: 7/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Bayern were step down from Real - Robben

German Bundesliga ESPN staff
Read

Man City have Badstuber on radar - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Zelalem a target for Dortmund - sources

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Mario Gomez of Wolfsburg reacts following a Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Gomez: Wolfsburg form partly my fault

VfL Wolfsburg PA Sport
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read
Marc Bartra and Thomas Tuchel celebrate Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga win against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bartra: Tuchel 'has profile' to coach Barca

German Bundesliga Sam Marsden
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Robben relieved to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, 19, has been one of the top performers in this season's UEFA Youth League.

Mayoral: I must prove myself at Wolfsburg

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Alaba 'stronger' after Austria Euro 2016 flop

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Vallejo to step in if Pepe leaves - reports

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Pulisic not ruling out Prem, MLS in future

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Embolo has no Manchester United regrets

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti is eager to emulate Guardiola

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Draxler reminds me of Zidane - Guilavogui

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Manuel Baum

Augsburg to stick with Baum for season

FC Augsburg Associated Press
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

I thought Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid in '09 - Robben

The FC crew answer your tweets about Raheem Sterling, the Premier League, Swansea and the New England Revolution.
AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.

Arjen Robben admits having doubts ahead of moving to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid in 2009, confirming he thought the German giants were a step down from the 11-time European champions at the time.

The Netherlands international was sold to the Bavarians in order to make room at the Bernabeu for a number of high-profile big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema.

And the lethal winger revealed his initial concerns regarding that transfer on Sunday.

"It was a bit of a weird summer with the return of Florentino Perez as president. And then all the new signings arrived. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso all came to Madrid for a huge amount of money," Robben told Fox Sports.

Arjen Robben admits to being a Bayern Munich man now.

"We were told that the club would be able to make some money on me if they sold me. But I initially did not want to leave. I had possibly my best preseason ever, but I still did not get a chance, so I had to make a decision.

"There was contact with Bayern, but it was a difficult decision, the most difficult one of my career. Bayern were not among the European elite at that moment -- like we are now -- and it was a step back for me.

"I went for it in the end, because the club did everything within their power to sign me. And the presence of Louis van Gaal obviously played a role as well.

"I am a real Bayern man now, I am into my eighth season here and I have become a part of this club."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.