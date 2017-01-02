I thought Bayern Munich were a step down from Real Madrid in '09 - Robben

The FC crew answer your tweets about Raheem Sterling, the Premier League, Swansea and the New England Revolution.

AC Milan's win in the Italian Super Cup sees them back into the top 10 of Shaka Hislop's final power rankings for 2016.

Arjen Robben admits having doubts ahead of moving to Bayern Munich from Real Madrid in 2009, confirming he thought the German giants were a step down from the 11-time European champions at the time.

The Netherlands international was sold to the Bavarians in order to make room at the Bernabeu for a number of high-profile big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Karim Benzema.

And the lethal winger revealed his initial concerns regarding that transfer on Sunday.

"It was a bit of a weird summer with the return of Florentino Perez as president. And then all the new signings arrived. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Karim Benzema and Xabi Alonso all came to Madrid for a huge amount of money," Robben told Fox Sports.

Arjen Robben admits to being a Bayern Munich man now.

"We were told that the club would be able to make some money on me if they sold me. But I initially did not want to leave. I had possibly my best preseason ever, but I still did not get a chance, so I had to make a decision.

"There was contact with Bayern, but it was a difficult decision, the most difficult one of my career. Bayern were not among the European elite at that moment -- like we are now -- and it was a step back for me.

"I went for it in the end, because the club did everything within their power to sign me. And the presence of Louis van Gaal obviously played a role as well.

"I am a real Bayern man now, I am into my eighth season here and I have become a part of this club."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.