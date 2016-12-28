Marc Bartra: Thomas Tuchel 'has the profile' to coach Barcelona

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/20  Draw: 29/10  Away: 21/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 9/2  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Marc Bartra and Thomas Tuchel celebrate Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga win against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bartra: Tuchel 'has profile' to coach Barca

German Bundesliga Sam Marsden
Read

Clement favourite for Swans job - sources

Swansea City Mark Ogden
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Robben relieved to rediscover best form

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

Kimmich credits Guardiola for current level

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral, 19, has been one of the top performers in this season's UEFA Youth League.

Mayoral: I must prove myself at Wolfsburg

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Alaba 'stronger' after Austria Euro 2016 flop

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Vallejo to step in if Pepe leaves - reports

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Pulisic not ruling out Prem, MLS in future

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Embolo has no Manchester United regrets

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ancelotti is eager to emulate Guardiola

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read

Draxler reminds me of Zidane - Guilavogui

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Manuel Baum

Augsburg to stick with Baum for season

FC Augsburg Associated Press
Read
Julian Brandt

5 things about Man United target Brandt

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read

The Sweeper: Farewell Bob Bradley

English Premier League
Read

Pozuelo happy to be linked with Bayern, BVB

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read
Medhi Benatia celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal.

Benatia says he is staying at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Ribery eyes trophies before deal expires

Bayern Munich Mark Rodden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Marc Bartra: Thomas Tuchel 'has the profile' to coach Barcelona

The FC crew call out Thomas Tuchel and Borussia Dortmund on their lackustre defence after their 1-1 draw against Augsburg.
Alison Bender and Don Hutchison discuss Borussia Dortmund's poor start to the Bundesliga season.
Paul Mariner thinks it's best suited for Christian Pulisic to continue progressing with Dortmund before venturing elsewhere.
Watch highlights of Dortmund's draw with Augsburg and Wolfsburg's win over Monchengladbach.

Marc Bartra has championed his Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a potential Barcelona boss, saying he has the profile to take over at Camp Nou one day.

Former Mainz manager Tuchel replaced Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund in 2015 and led the club to a second-placed finish in his first season in charge, bettered only by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich.

This season, the Bundesliga club topped a Champions League group featuring Real Madrid, drawing home and away against Zinedine Zidane's side, and Tuchel has won acclaim for the manner of his side's performances, as well as being linked with the top job at the Bernabeu.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but he has the profile [to coach at Barcelona]," Bartra said in an interview with Diario Sport.

Bartra is in a good position to comment given he spent 14 years at Barca before joining Dortmund for €8 million last summer.

The centre-back has quickly settled in to life at the Westfalenstadion, making 17 appearances in all competitions and he says Tuchel has played a key part in helping him feel immediately at home.

"Training [with Tuchel] has a style similar to sessions at Barca, with similar drills," Bartra added.

"That's helped me to adapt quickly, as well as the confidence he's shown in me, which is neither more nor less than I deserve. It's what every player wants, that you're given the confidence you really deserve, not more, not less.

"Above all, I've adapted so well because the level of play and the style is so similar to what I've been used to with Barca and Spain for so many years.

"Also because of the fact there are so many good players in the team. It all adds up and everything helps [when coming to a new club]."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.