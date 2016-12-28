Marc Bartra: Thomas Tuchel 'has the profile' to coach Barcelona

The FC crew call out Thomas Tuchel and Borussia Dortmund on their lackustre defence after their 1-1 draw against Augsburg.

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison discuss Borussia Dortmund's poor start to the Bundesliga season.

Paul Mariner thinks it's best suited for Christian Pulisic to continue progressing with Dortmund before venturing elsewhere.

Watch highlights of Dortmund's draw with Augsburg and Wolfsburg's win over Monchengladbach.

Marc Bartra has championed his Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel as a potential Barcelona boss, saying he has the profile to take over at Camp Nou one day.

Former Mainz manager Tuchel replaced Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund in 2015 and led the club to a second-placed finish in his first season in charge, bettered only by Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich.

This season, the Bundesliga club topped a Champions League group featuring Real Madrid, drawing home and away against Zinedine Zidane's side, and Tuchel has won acclaim for the manner of his side's performances, as well as being linked with the top job at the Bernabeu.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but he has the profile [to coach at Barcelona]," Bartra said in an interview with Diario Sport.

Bartra is in a good position to comment given he spent 14 years at Barca before joining Dortmund for €8 million last summer.

The centre-back has quickly settled in to life at the Westfalenstadion, making 17 appearances in all competitions and he says Tuchel has played a key part in helping him feel immediately at home.

"Training [with Tuchel] has a style similar to sessions at Barca, with similar drills," Bartra added.

"That's helped me to adapt quickly, as well as the confidence he's shown in me, which is neither more nor less than I deserve. It's what every player wants, that you're given the confidence you really deserve, not more, not less.

"Above all, I've adapted so well because the level of play and the style is so similar to what I've been used to with Barca and Spain for so many years.

"Also because of the fact there are so many good players in the team. It all adds up and everything helps [when coming to a new club]."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.