Matthias Sammer to become TV pundit after ruling out club return - report

Matthias Sammer has ruled out a return to club football for now.

Matthias Sammer is set to return to football as a Eurosport pundit, German football magazine kicker has reported.

Sammer, 49, left his position as an executive at Bayern Munich after suffering a brain illness earlier this year.

Although he has made a full recovery, the former Germany international felt it was time to take a break from the game.

Kicker said he was now set to join Eurosport as a pundit as the broadcaster prepares for its first season of Bundesliga coverage next term.

The report comes after Sammer ruled out a return to club football, saying in an interview last week: "To be available with all my energy for the club, the squad and also the public seven days a week, 24 hours a day, that's a task I don't want to take on right now."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.