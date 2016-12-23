Dieter Hecking appointed as new Borussia Monchengladbach boss

Dieter Hecking, right, is the new man in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Dieter Hecking as their new head coach in succession to the sacked Andre Schubert.

Hecking, 52, has signed a contract until June 2019, with Gladbach saying the former Wolfsburg coach was "absolutely the right man" for the job.

"We wanted to bring a new impulse from the outside after the developments of the past few weeks," sporting director Max Eberl told the club's official website.

"He's the absolutely right man for that. He's a coach with a lot of experience who has worked at different levels with different clubs."

Hecking returns to the Bundesliga after being sacked by Wolfsburg only 18 months after they won the DFB Pokal and finishing as Bundesliga runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Gladbach dismissed Schubert after a defeat at home to Wolfsburg left them only three points in front of Hamburg, who occupy the relegation playoff place.

They have won only one of their last 11 competitive matches but secured a place in the knockout stages of Europa League via the Champions League and have qualified for the DFB Pokal round of 16.

"Ahead of us is a second half of the season with difficult and challenging tasks in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League," Eberl said.

"We are looking forward to tackling them with Dieter Hecking."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.