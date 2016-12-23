Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Bayern celeb vs Leipzig 161221

Ancelotti hails 'perfect' Bayern first half

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read
TSG HoffenheimTSG Hoffenheim
Werder BremenWerder Bremen
1
1
FT
Game Details
Dieter Hecking appointed as new Borussia Monchengladbach boss

Dieter Hecking, right, is the new man in charge of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach have appointed Dieter Hecking as their new head coach in succession to the sacked Andre Schubert.

Hecking, 52, has signed a contract until June 2019, with Gladbach saying the former Wolfsburg coach was "absolutely the right man" for the job.

"We wanted to bring a new impulse from the outside after the developments of the past few weeks," sporting director Max Eberl told the club's official website.

"He's the absolutely right man for that. He's a coach with a lot of experience who has worked at different levels with different clubs."

Hecking returns to the Bundesliga after being sacked by Wolfsburg only 18 months after they won the DFB Pokal and finishing as Bundesliga runners-up to Bayern Munich.

Gladbach dismissed Schubert after a defeat at home to Wolfsburg left them only three points in front of Hamburg, who occupy the relegation playoff place.

They have won only one of their last 11 competitive matches but secured a place in the knockout stages of Europa League via the Champions League and have qualified for the DFB Pokal round of 16.

"Ahead of us is a second half of the season with difficult and challenging tasks in the Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League," Eberl said.

"We are looking forward to tackling them with Dieter Hecking."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

