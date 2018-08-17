ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League
Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2
Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
English Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Schweinsteiger expects emotional farewell - Via Bayern Munich
German Bundesliga
52 minutes ago
Related Videos
Player Power Rankings: Newcomers grace the top 10
Italian Serie A
18 hours ago
Read
Nicol: Not impressed with Bayern at all
German Bundesliga
3 days ago
Read
Hoffenheim a perfect litmus test for Bayern Munich - Via Bayern
German Bundesliga
4 days ago
Read
Kovac sympathetic towards want-away Lewandowski
German Bundesliga
4 days ago
Read
Kimmich: Bundesliga no match for Premier League drama
German Bundesliga
4 days ago
Read
Kahn: Ronaldo will make Juventus Better
Bayern Munich
5 days ago
Read
Transfer Rater: Late moves for Martial, Hazard and Willian?
English Premier League
5 days ago
Read
Rumour Rater: Alderweireld, Moura, Marchisio & more
German Bundesliga
Aug 17, 2018
Read
Extra Time: Real's transfer needs and Higuain or Ronaldo?
ESPN FC TV
Aug 16, 2018
Read
Kovac: Premier League spending not a trophy guarantee
German Bundesliga
Aug 10, 2018
Read
Robben: Kovac's intensity gives Bayern a good base
German Bundesliga
Aug 9, 2018
Read
Ribery: Vidal's departure a loss for Bayern
German Bundesliga
Aug 7, 2018
Read
Honigstein: There hasn't been much interest in Lewandowski
ESPN FC TV
Aug 3, 2018
Read
Michallik: Let's hope Bayern have a clear plan for Davies
ESPN FC TV
Jul 29, 2018
Read
EXCLUSIVE: James Rodriguez is 'happy at Bayern'
German Bundesliga
Jul 29, 2018
Read
EXCLUSIVE: Javi Martinez talks Nico Kovac, Luis Enrique & more
German Bundesliga
Jul 26, 2018
Read
Grading Bayern's MLS-record signing of Alphonso Davies
ESPN FC TV
Jul 25, 2018
Read
Assessing expectations for Christian Pulisic in 2018-19
German Bundesliga
Jul 23, 2018
Read
Michallik: Bayern would be smart with Alphonso Davies
ESPN FC TV
Jul 21, 2018
Read
Robson: Pulisic must play in a No. 10 role for Dortmund
International Champions Cup
Jul 20, 2018
Read
Hislop: Liverpool the easiest fit for Pulisic
English Premier League
Jul 19, 2018
Read
Bayern Munich's Kovac downplays Pavard interest
German Bundesliga
Jul 19, 2018
Read
Kovac: Ribery, Robben must motivate younger players
German Bundesliga
Jul 3, 2018
Read
Nicol: Lewandowski, Real Madrid are a match made in heaven
German Bundesliga
May 30, 2018
Read
Would Sokratis improve Arsenal's defence?
ESPN FC TV
May 29, 2018
Read
Is criticism of Robert Lewandowski justified?
ESPN FC TV
May 18, 2018
Read
Extra Time: Arteta for Arsenal? Ageing Bayern stars?
ESPN FC TV
May 14, 2018
Read
Bayern's season 'a disappointment' despite league title
ESPN FC TV
May 14, 2018
Read
Bayern Munich 1-4 Stuttgart: Stuttgart spoil Bayern's title party
German Bundesliga
May 14, 2018
Read
Exclusive: Leverkusen's Leon Bailey chats to ESPN FC
German Bundesliga
Apr 13, 2018
Read
WATCH: The art of dribbling with Leon Bailey
German Bundesliga
Apr 6, 2018
Read