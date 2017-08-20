ESPN FC
Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
1
0
LIVE
12'
Game Details
Girona
Atletico Madrid
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
12:30 AM UTC
Aug 20, 2017
Game Details
Next
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Pulisic: Dortmund aggressive from the start
German Bundesliga
27 minutes ago
Wolfsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Pulisic's milestone
German Bundesliga
49 minutes ago
Ancelotti: Bayern defence must improve
German Bundesliga
15 hours ago
Reason for concern at Bayern Munich?
ESPN FC TV
18 hours ago
Bayern 3-1 Leverkusen: Süle, Tolisso off the mark
German Bundesliga
19 hours ago
Bosz unsure of Dembele's Dortmund future
German Bundesliga
1 day ago
Ancelotti: Neuer to miss Bayern's opener
German Bundesliga
1 day ago
McBride: Injured Brooks a huge loss for U.S.
World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF
2 days ago
Is Pulisic holding out for Madrid or Barca?
German Bundesliga
2 days ago
Is a Dembele-to-Barca move on hold?
ESPN FC TV
7 days ago
Burley: Players hold clubs ransom in the modern era
ESPN FC TV
Aug 10, 2017
What's next for Dembele, Dortmund and Barcelona?
German Bundesliga
Aug 10, 2017
Herc Gomez says Johannsson to MLS is unlikely
German Bundesliga
Aug 7, 2017
Better options than Auba
ESPN FC TV
Aug 6, 2017
Bayern's awful preseason
ESPN FC TV
Aug 6, 2017
Yanks Abroad: Pulisic
German Bundesliga
Aug 6, 2017
Bosz: Gotze needs game time to return to form
German Bundesliga
Aug 4, 2017
Bosz: Dortmund being careful with Gotze
German Bundesliga
Aug 3, 2017
Hitzfeld: Aubameyang makes up 20% of Dortmund
German Bundesliga
Aug 1, 2017
Ancelotti: Sanches decision will be made soon
German Bundesliga
Aug 1, 2017
Muller: I needed time to adapt to Ancelotti
German Bundesliga
Jul 31, 2017
Hummels: Competition at Bayern always welcome
German Bundesliga
Jul 26, 2017
A necessary transition for Bayern Munich?
German Bundesliga
Jul 25, 2017
Dortmund's plan for Aubameyang
ESPN FC TV
Jul 18, 2017
No guarantees for James in Bayern's starting XI
German Bundesliga
Jul 18, 2017
Renato Sanches headed to AC Milan on loan?
ESPN FC TV
Jul 17, 2017
Why are clubs hesitant to sign Aubameyang?
German Bundesliga
Jul 17, 2017
Lacking pursuit of Auba is a 'head-scratcher'
ESPN FC TV
Jul 16, 2017
Subotic thrilled by fast start under Bosz
German Bundesliga
Jul 15, 2017
Schurrle: Aubameyang important to Dortmund
German Bundesliga
Jul 15, 2017
Extra Time: Big clubs buying from rivals
ESPN FC TV
Jul 14, 2017
