AC Milan
KF Shkëndija
6
0
FT
Leg 1
Everton
Hajduk Split
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Ajax Amsterdam
Rosenborg
0
1
FT
Leg 1
Panathinaikos
Athletic Bilbao
2
3
FT
Leg 1
NK Domzale
Marseille
1
1
FT
Leg 1
Viitorul Constanta
FC Salzburg
1
3
FT
Leg 1
Club Brugge
AEK Athens
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Ancelotti: Neuer to miss Bayern's opener

German Bundesliga

