Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
2
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
3
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 6
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Pulisic: I didn't think I was at a high enough level

German Bundesliga

Related Videos

Tuchel: No January signings for Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Chicharito possibly moving to MLS?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Kalou promotes AFCON participation

African Nations Cup
Read

Ancelotti boasts Bayern confidence

German Bundesliga
Read

Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea

ESPN FC TV
Read

EXCLUSIVE: Ancelotti chats with ESPN FC

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ancelotti opens up on Green transfer

German Bundesliga
Read

Robben: Bayern must build off Leipzig win

German Bundesliga
Read

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ancelotti insists squad is complete

German Bundesliga
Read

Hecking believes in plan for Gladbach

German Bundesliga
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Farewell Bob Bradley

English Premier League
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should Europe's elite move for Draxler?

German Bundesliga
Read

Bayern's intensity delights Ancelotti

German Bundesliga
Read

Stuttgart a realistic club for Green

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Can Leipzig make the UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Explaining Chicharito's goal drought

ESPN FC TV
Read

Honigstein: Statement win for Ancelotti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Read

Hislop: Move long overdue for Green

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's groovin' in reverse

English Premier League
Read

Who's to blame for Dortmund's defence?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 FC Augsburg

German Bundesliga
Read

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read

SV Darmstadt 0-1 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Read

TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Dortmund's issues similar to Man City's

ESPN FC TV
Read