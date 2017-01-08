Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Robben: Bayern must build off Leipzig win

German Bundesliga

Related Videos

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ancelotti insists squad is complete

German Bundesliga
Read

Hecking believes in plan for Gladbach

German Bundesliga
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mariner: Pulisic should stay put

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Farewell Bob Bradley

English Premier League
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Milan back in

ESPN FC TV
Read

Should Europe's elite move for Draxler?

German Bundesliga
Read

Are Dortmund in a slump?

German Bundesliga
Read

Bayern's intensity delights Ancelotti

German Bundesliga
Read

Stuttgart a realistic club for Green

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Can Leipzig make the UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Explaining Chicharito's goal drought

ESPN FC TV
Read

Honigstein: Statement win for Ancelotti

ESPN FC TV
Read

Does Aubameyang suit Real over Benzema?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig

German Bundesliga
Read

Hislop: Move long overdue for Green

German Bundesliga
Read

Gladbach part ways with Schubert

German Bundesliga
Read

The Sweeper: Pogba's groovin' in reverse

English Premier League
Read

Can Leipzig hold on against Bayern?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Who's to blame for Dortmund's defence?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 FC Augsburg

German Bundesliga
Read

Yanks Abroad: Johnsen soars in Scotland

International
Read

Ancelotti impressed by Darmstadt defence

German Bundesliga
Read

SV Darmstadt 0-1 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Read

Hasenhuttl: Leipzig response to defeat excellent

German Bundesliga
Read

Tuchel frustrated by Dembele's injury

German Bundesliga
Read

TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

German Bundesliga
Read

Shaka's Power Rankings: Nice move up?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dortmund's issues similar to Man City's

ESPN FC TV
Read