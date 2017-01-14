Thomas Tuchel relaxed but aware of rising pressure at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Tuchel sits down with Raf Honigstein to talk about Christian Pulisic, injury woes and more.

MARBELLA, Spain -- For much of the winter training camp in Andalusia, Borussia Dortmund's worries seemed very far away, somewhere beyond the horizon, invisible against the soothing sunlight.

Manager Thomas Tuchel, who'd cut a harried, unhappy figure before Christmas, was notably relaxed in his dealings with the players and the media in the semi-holiday atmosphere of Marbella; joking a lot as he discussed his eating habits ("I'm tempted by rubbish food after wins") and the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of fan-favourite Jürgen Klopp at the Signal Iduna Park.

"There are few things more unfair than getting compared with Jurgen Klopp," the 43-year-old told German TV and radio station WDR.

The answer was laced with self-mocking humour but the background to the question was rather serious. On one influential fan blog, Tuchel's rather cold, business-like demeanour was criticised as ill-fitting for Dortmund, a club built on strong emotional bonds between the crowd and protagonists. Talking to BVB hardcore supporters, one felt a sense of estrangement, a lack of connection.

By his own admission, Tuchel is not one for partying with the crowd. He's a rather detached coach, thinking about the game so much that he perhaps finds it hard to let go when the final whistle blows. But in Spain, he seemed determined to open up a little and remind himself that football is about having fun, too. Even as he talked about his team's difficult transition and re-building process following the departure of stalwarts Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Henrik Mkhitaryan (Manchester United) and Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), there was a philosophical smile on his face.

"We were hunting Bayern at an incredibly high level last season and then suddenly, you don't have these big players," he told ESPN FC in an interview at the team hotel on Wednesday night. "But you have to let go. You have to love your [new] players, fall in love with their qualities. For me, that was a process, too."

Injuries to key players like Sven Bender and Marco Reus, as well as the relative inexperience of the many new recruits like Ousmane Dembele or Emre Mor, have made it a first half of "up and down," he explained.

Dortmund were three points off Bayern as they beat the champions 1-0 in mid-November and raised expectations of a title challenge. But then "things became a bit stuck," Tuchel said. "It takes time for the players to adapt to the intensity of the Bundesliga, even the experienced German players -- Mario Gotze, Andre Schurrle -- needed time [to settle]. We have to be patient. But I'm not a patient person."

Again, that line was delivered with a smile, relaying confidence about an impending upturn in performances and results. More time spent together on the training pitch, the return of crucial regulars and a sharper "defensive mentality" should lead to a different, better Dortmund in 2017, Tuchel suggested, a team able to fulfil the minimum aim of direct qualification for next season's Champions League and maybe make some waves in the cup competitions as well.

But just as you thought that the manager, his board and the team would go back to Germany with a plane of load of fresh optimism, the mood darkened again.

First, French wonder-winger Dembele, 19, picked up a hip injury in training at the Estadio Municipal. Marco Reus was the next to complain about some muscular problems, while Mario Götze was laid low with a stiff back. By the time BVB had beaten Standard Liege 3-0 in Thursday night's friendly, Sven Bender (bruised foot) and Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) were hurt, too.

"These injuries happen too often. It's often the same players who have a problem with training consistently, intensely at a high level," Tuchel told reporters. "I get the sense that [this malaise] will possibly continue to bug us throughout the entire season. It would be presumptuous to say that everything will be okay."

In terms of pure class, Dortmund should roar past surprise sides Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt quite easily. But they also know better than most that fantastic attacking talent alone doesn't necessarily guarantee points on the board if there's a lack of defensive solidity and cohesion. An inexplicably bad autumn run in Klopp's final season saw them slip all the way down to the relegation zone until results recovered after the winter break.

Placed sixth and faced with a tricky fixture list -- two away games at Bremen and Mainz followed by the visit of second-placed RB Leipzig -- the Black and Yellows can't afford a slow start to the second half of the season ushering in renewed doubts about Mats Hummels not having been adequately replaced, for example, or on a more fundamental level, about Tuchel's suitability for the job.

Now that the sun won't shine again for a good two months, only results can banish such dark thoughts.

Raphael Honigstein is ESPN FC's German football expert and a regular guest on ESPN FC TV. He also writes for the Guardian. Twitter: @honigstein.