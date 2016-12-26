Leaders Bayern don't convince while Leipzig impress, Dortmund struggle

The FC crew discuss what Bayern Munich's victory over RB Leipzig means for Carlo Ancelotti and his team moving forward.

As the Bundesliga's winter break begins, Raf Honigstein assesses the season so far for Germany's 18 top-flight clubs, starting with the leaders.

1. Bayern Munich

Carlo Ancelotti's men were rarely at their sharp, fluent best in the first half of the season and took some time to get to grips with a new, less-pressurised regime. The 4-3-3 system favoured by Pep Guardiola's successor often looked overly cautious -- three central midfielders is at least one too many against most opponents -- and made Bayern's game stodgy and predictable. Behind the scenes, the club's hierarchy was also nervous about Ancelotti affording his men too much freedom off the pitch.

A few weeks into the campaign, individual brilliance made up for the loss of quality Bayern had suffered collectively. Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski all shone up front, while Thomas Muller struggled to shake off his post-Euro 2016 blues. Playmaker Thiago Alcanatara had his best spell at the club and new centre-back Mats Hummels slotted in effortlessly.

The scintillating 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Dec. 21 showed that domestically, even a less-than-convincing Bayern continue to be rather peerless. But the win also demonstrated much untapped potential; they need to be as sharp, quick and precise throughout the second half of the season in order to have a realistic shot at the treble.

2. RB Leipzig

The newly-promoted side weren't at the races in their big show-down with Bayern -- "it was a lesson for us," admitted coach Ralph Hasenhuttl -- but that shouldn't distract from a phenomenal debut run in Germany's top flight. No one ran more than Leipzig; no one played the pressing-transition game as well.

Set-up by soft drinks company Red Bull just seven years ago, nothing that Leipzig did managed to win over traditionalists, who see them as some sort of aberration in a league that prides itself on organic growth and restrictive ownership rules. But in pure footballing terms, a team featuring winger Timo Werner, forward Yussuf Poulsen and attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg (the latter of whom was arguably the best player in the league before the winter break) proved they certainly belong among the elite.

33 points from 16 games is a much better tally than even sporting director Ralf Rangnick could have anticipated and opens up the possibility of European football at the first time of asking. As it stands, Leipzig's incredibly energy-zapping game clearly benefits from having plenty of rest between fixtures. They will also do well to fend off interest in their best players from foreign clubs.

3. Hertha Berlin

A gritty 2-0 win over Darmstadt in the last game of the calendar year summed up Hertha's determination to punch well above their weight this season. Again. It's the second straight third-place finish at Christmas for coach Pal Dardai, a remarkable result in light of Hertha's squad having more of a mid-table flavour on paper.

This is a team that never give up, find increasingly varied ways to score goals and don't falter when one or two regulars get injured. All that's left for them to do is to deal with the pressure that comes from being so far up the table. Last season, a late collapse saw them drop out of the Europa League places.

4. Eintracht Frankfurt

It's an overused word in football but Niko Kovac really has worked miracles during his eight months in charge. First, he saved a doomed team from the drop via the relegation playoffs. Then, he managed to make a disparate side into a spirited fighting unit, full of aggression and heart: A haul of 29 points is nothing short of sensational for a side without a real outstanding individual.

Frankfurt are no longer dependent on forward Alexander Meier; instead, the goals have come from many different players. Meanwhile, defensively, the back line marshalled by the hard-as-nails centre-back David Abraham doesn't give much away. The Eagles are flying again under Kovac and a Europa League place is imminently achievable.

5. TSG Hoffenheim

An unbeaten first half of the season, a feat only equalled by Real Madrid in Europe's top leagues, bears testament to the prodigious coaching skills of Julian Nagelsmann. The 29-year-old has delivered above and beyond the hype that greeted his appointment in February, steering TSG to safety in 2015-16 and improving them to the point of challenging for their first European qualification.

Tactically, few managers are as smart and versatile but more importantly, Nagelsmann has been able to convey his complex ideas without rubbing a traditionally difficult dressing room the wrong way. A huge success.

6. Borussia Dortmund

Everybody knew that the Black and Yellows would find it hard to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels. And yet the extent of their domestic troubles, in sharp contrast to stellar performances in the Champions League, is quite baffling. At their very best, no one has come close to playing the kind of exhilarating, free-flowing football that the likes of Marco Reus, Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic have been capable of.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games but Borussia Dortmund have still struggled.

Yet their superlative firepower has been offset by defensive frailty; Thomas Tuchel has not been able to stabilise a backline missing the presence and on-the-ball-coolness of Hummels, while Julian Weigl has been overworked in the holding role. Discontent with the manager's cold style has also bred impatience. There's little doubt, however, that this side will get it together and results should pick up. A strong run will surely deliver Champions League qualification and perhaps more joy in the cup competitions.

7. FC Cologne

Head coach Peter Stoger is a cool customer. The Austrian has refused to get carried away with Cologne's fine start of the season and with good reason: His Billy Goats are solid but need 13-goal forward Anthony Modeste to keep scoring in order to rise above mundane, mid-table surroundings. Holding on to the 28-year-old during the winter break is of crucial importance. Cologne's football-crazed citizens haven't this much fun since the early 1990s.

8. SC Freiburg

Christian Streich should be added to the rather lengthy list of Bundesliga managers doing an extremely good job with fairly limited resources. Eighth place is a fantastic result at the halfway stage of the season, considering that Freiburg's budget is minuscule and they haven't been able to make any expensive additions since winning promotion in May. The idiosyncratic Streich, five years in the job, probably wouldn't work at any other club but that shouldn't distract from his team's fine performances.

9. Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen knocked Tottenham out of the Champions League and might well do the same to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. But why are they so poor in the league? They have proved a soft touch far too often and talented players of the calibre of Javier Hernandez and Hakan Calhanoglu haven't produced regularly enough. Roger Schmidt's high-pressing dogma will come under review unless results improve markedly.

10. Mainz

The self-declared carnival club are an advertisement for intelligent scouting and a clear strategy of hiring the right coaches. Martin Schmidt is the latest to make his name on the Mainz bench, with all-action football that delivers plenty of spectacle at either ends and just enough points to enjoy a worry-free Christmas holiday.

11. Schalke 04

After much talk about the dawn of a new area under coach Markus Weinzierl and sporting director Christian Heidel, the Royal Blues had a horrible start to the season, losing their opening five league games. Injuries to key players such as Breel Embolo and Coke did not help Schalke's cause but they're clearly on an upward trajectory now and if they can continue to deal with the extra work load of the Europa League while also getting one or two players back from injury, they'll make it into Europe again.

12. FC Augsburg

Eyebrows were raised when, after the departure of Markus Weinzierl to Schalke, the Bavarians hired Dirk Schuster. His kick-and-rush style was at odds with the club's ideas and didn't fit the profile of the team, either. Schuster left just before Christmas. Whether interim coach Manuel Baum will be allowed to steer Augsburg through another relegation dogfight will be decided soon.

13. VfL Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg face the prospect of losing Julian Draxler, right, in the January transfer window.

All change, all change. First, coach Dieter Hecking had to go and sporting director Klaus Allofs soon followed suit. Both paid the price for an expensive team in disarray, playing with neither conviction nor motivation. Two wins in the last two matches bought some time for interim manager Valerien Ismael to turn things around after the break but the situation remains precarious.

14. Borussia Monchengladbach

Things didn't at all go according to plan for the Foals. Half-baked tactical system changes by Andre Schubert, a pile of injuries and fatigue brought on by their Champions League exploits made for a pretty disastrous league campaign. One win in the last 11 Bundesliga games left sporting director little choice than to part company with Schubert after matchday 16. Dieter Hecking will come in to steer them away of danger.

15. Werder Bremen

Following the dismissal of Viktor Skripnik in mid September, the Green and Whites steadily improved at both ends of the pitch to climb of the bottom of the table. The defence still needs shoring up -- 34 goals shipped makes them the easiest team to score against in the league -- but thanks to new signing Serge Gnabry (seven goals) and a strong supporting cast up front, Alexander Nouri's side have been able to pick up points regardless. Five unbeaten games ahead of the winter break bode well.

16. Hamburg SV

Bruno Labbadia, who was under pressure before the first ball was kicked, became the season's first managerial casualty. With Markus Gisdol in charge, some "green shoots" of a more stable future haves started appearing, in his own estimation, at least, though they're still in a relegation battle. Forward Nicolai Muller (four goals) has been the best player by some distance but reinforcements are needed at the back to ensure this season won't end in Hamburg's first-ever relegation to 2. Bundesliga.

17. FC Ingolstadt 04

With 10 points from six games, Maik Walpurgis has overseen a real bounce since taking over from Markus Kauczinski, who'd only won two in the first 10 matches. Despite improved form, though, the Schanzer are nevertheless up against it. There aren't many teams with as little quality around and a relegation fight looms.

18. SV Darmstadt 98

They managed to survive last season, without much money and even less of the ball, by employing simple, route-one tactics. The departures of coach Dirk Schuster (to Augsburg) and key forward Sandro Wagner (to Hoffenheim) have hurt them, however. Norbert Meier couldn't get results and was fired in October; his successor, who is yet to be appointed, won't fare much better with such limited resources.

Raphael Honigstein is ESPN FC's German football expert and a regular guest on ESPN FC TV. He also writes for the Guardian. Twitter: @honigstein.