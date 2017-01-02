Man City's Gabriel Jesus: 'I enjoyed every second within Palmeiras'

Gabriel Jesus led Palmeiras to their first Serie A title since 1994.

Brazil international forward Gabriel Jesus has issued an emotional farewell to Palmeiras ahead of his upcoming move to Manchester City later this month.

The 19-year-old wunderkind was the driving force behind O Verdao's first Brazilian title since 1994, finishing the Serie A season third on the goalscoring charts with 12, despite missing a number of matches due to international duty.

The Brazil No. 9 was sold to City in August of 2016 for a reported £27 million, and on Monday used his Instagram account to thank the Sao Paulo club for their role his footballing career.

"The time has come to say goodbye. It's so hard to say goodbye to something that has been so good for you. It's so painful to say goodbye to what has transformed your life and your family," Gabriel wrote.

"I arrived at Palmeiras a child and I remember every day here. As every path had its difficulties, difficult moments that made me want to give up, but I believed in my dream and it came true.

"I confess that at this point in writing this message it is difficult to hold back the emotion. There's a movie in my mind. A film with a happy ending.

"As they always say, 'life passes by very quickly. Enjoy it while you can.' I enjoyed every second within Palmeiras. This team gave me the chance to have a profession, to have friends, to have a better life, to make my dream come true. Palmeiras was a great school.

"I will never forget what I experienced here. But life has to go on and it's time to say goodbye, not goodbye, but thank you. Thank you firstly to the club, I will never forget you.

"Thank you to the club officials, who do not appear but are essential to the greatness of Palmeiras. Many thanks to my teammates who, on and off the field, I have shared joys and sorrows.

"Thank you also to the president and the board who trusted in a homegrown talent. And my biggest thanks to God, who gave me the gift and the privilege of playing for Palmeiras. I will never forget anybody who is part of Palmeiras."

Gabriel has scored five goals in six games for Brazil in 2016, and helped lead his country to their first gold medal in football at the Rio Olympics last summer.

