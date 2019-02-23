Mario Balotelli celebrates with Instagram video after goal in Marseille win

Scoring via a scissor kick wasn't big enough for Marseille's Mario Balotelli. He had to mark the occasion with a selfie with his teammates.

Mario Balotelli scored a superbly acrobatic volley then celebrated by recording an Instagram Live video in Marseille's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over St Etienne on Sunday.

The Italy international's goal and Florian Thauvin's penalty helped Marseille to a win that lifted them above their visitors and into fourth place in Ligue 1.

Mercurial striker Balotelli held off Loic Perrin and twisted his body to volley the ball home from a corner in the 12th minute, before celebrating by grabbing a cellphone from a photographer in the Stade Velodrome to record the moment.

Thauvin then struck the second from the spot nine minutes later following a handball by Mathieu Debuchy, sealing a straightforward win that put Marseille fourth on 44 points, one ahead of St Etienne.