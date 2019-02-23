Previous
Watford
Leicester City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fulham
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Liverpool
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Balotelli films goal celebration in Marseille win

French Ligue 1 Reuters
Read

Balotelli celebrates amazing goal with a selfie

French Ligue 1
Read
LyonLyon
ToulouseToulouse
5
1
FT
Game Details
Mbappe only 7/10 despite late winner, Alves 5/10

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
CaenCaen
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
1
2
FT
Game Details
Caen 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Mbappe saves the day

French Ligue 1
Read

IFAB announces major rule changes in football

Blog - FIFA Reuters
Read

Nantes ask FIFA to intervene over Sala transfer

Cardiff City ESPN
Read
Paul Pogba jumps during a training session

Can you guess the player from the silhouette?

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

ICYMI: Kepa refuses to leave; Messi scores 50th hat trick

Highlights
Read
Neymar will miss up to 10 weeks of action after breaking fifth metatarsal

Neymar could return to training after Utd - Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sala plane not licensed for commercial use

Cardiff City ESPN
Read

Extra Time: Mbappe's next step, referee run-ins and more

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mbappe: 'Breaking records is what drives me'

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Mbappe, Nkunku 8/10 as PSG thrash Nimes

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG 3-0 Nimes: Double delight for Mbappé

French Ligue 1
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
NimesNimes
3
0
FT
Game Details
Mbappé scores his 2nd with a counter

French Ligue 1
Read

Mbappé becomes youngest player to 50 Ligue 1 goals

French Ligue 1
Read
Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves

Alves home robbed during PSG game - report

Paris Saint-Germain Reuters
Read
By Reuters
Mario Balotelli celebrates with Instagram video after goal in Marseille win

Scoring via a scissor kick wasn't big enough for Marseille's Mario Balotelli. He had to mark the occasion with a selfie with his teammates.

Mario Balotelli scored a superbly acrobatic volley then celebrated by recording an Instagram Live video in Marseille's 2-0 Ligue 1 win over St Etienne on Sunday.

The Italy international's goal and Florian Thauvin's penalty helped Marseille to a win that lifted them above their visitors and into fourth place in Ligue 1.

Mercurial striker Balotelli held off Loic Perrin and twisted his body to volley the ball home from a corner in the 12th minute, before celebrating by grabbing a cellphone from a photographer in the Stade Velodrome to record the moment.

Thauvin then struck the second from the spot nine minutes later following a handball by Mathieu Debuchy, sealing a straightforward win that put Marseille fourth on 44 points, one ahead of St Etienne.

