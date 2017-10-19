Edinson Cavani's last-gasp free kick salvaged a draw for PSG, who also saw Neymar sent off against rivals Marseille.

Edinson Cavani's stoppage-time free kick clinched Paris St Germain a 2-2 draw and denied Marseille their first Le Classique win over their arch-rivals in nearly six years.

Cavani curled home from the edge of the box in the third minute of stoppage time at the Stade Velodrome when it appeared Marseille would hold on for their first victory in 15 matches against PSG.

Neymar had been controversially sent off six minutes earlier for his second yellow card -- he had cancelled out Luiz Gustavo's spectacular opener before half-time -- with Cavani's last-gasp effort rescuing a point after Marseille had regained the lead through Florian Thauvin's volley.

Marseille's last win against PSG came in November 2011, while the draw sees Unai Emery's capital club hold a four-point lead over Monaco at the top of the table.

Memphis Depay fired a second-half hat trick as in-form Lyon won 5-0 at Troyes.

Depay struck three times after the interval, his third a penalty after Troyes defender Christophe Herelle had been sent off for handball with 20 minutes left.

Bertrand Traore gave Lyon a slender half-time lead and former Manchester United winger Depay scored in the 49th, 65th and 70th minutes to take his tally in Ligue 1 this season to seven.

Mariano added a late fifth as Lyon, Europa League winners at Everton on Thursday, made it three straight wins in all competitions.

Strasbourg clinched their second league win of the season and first in eight matches with a 2-1 victory at Nice, despite playing for most of the second half with 10 men.

Nuno Da Costa gave Strasbourg a half-time lead and added his second soon after the interval before team-mate Ernest Seka was sent off in the 53rd minute for his foul on Allan Saint-Maximin in the penalty area.

Pierre Lees-Melou converted the spot kick as Nice slipped to a third straight league defeat.