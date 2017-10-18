Monaco beat Caen to keep up pressure on PSG; Nantes win to go third

Monaco are within three points of PSG ahead of their title rivals' game on Sunday.

Monaco consolidated second place in Ligue 1 as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Caen at Stade Louis II.

Leonardo Jardim's men went into the game without a win in their last four games and struggling to keep pace with leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But a first-half strike from Balde Keita and a penalty on the hour by Radamel Falcao were enough to move Monaco to within three points of their rivals, who travel to Marseille on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Toure's fortunate late winner helped Nantes leap to third in the Ligue 1 table with a 2-1 win over Guingamp at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Chidoze Awaziem headed the hosts into a ninth minute lead but Camara equalised midway through the second half with a superb strike on the counter-attack.

Nantes grabbed the winner in the 86th minute when Toure hit a speculative effort from outside the box which wriggled through the legs of hapless Guingamp keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Bordeaux blew the chance to keep pressure on the teams above them as they fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to struggling Amiens.

Cameroon international Guy N'Gosso grabbed the only goal of the game in the 64th minute when he bundled the ball past Bordeaux keeper Benoit Costil from a tight angle.

Dijon came off best in the battle of the two bottom clubs with goals from Cedric Varrault and Naim Sliti giving them a 2-1 win away to Metz, their first victory in six Ligue 1 games.

Varrault's early strike was cancelled out by Nolan Roux on the stroke of half-time but Sliti fired Dijon back in front on 49 minutes with a sweeping left-foot shot from just outside the box.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Fallou Diagne was sent off for a bad foul from behind on Benjamin Jeannot.

Toulouse secured their second-straight win as Issa Diop scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Angers.

Diop flicked a header past Angers keeper Mathieu Michel after the home side failed to deal with a long-range free-kick into their box.

Rennes grabbed their first win in five games as an early Benjamin Bourigeaud strike gave them a 1-0 win over Lille, who had substitute Hamza Mendyl sent off late on.