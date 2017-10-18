Monaco beat Caen to keep up pressure on PSG; Nantes win to go third

Previous
Chelsea
Watford
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Manchester United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Málaga
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund
2
2
FT
Game Details
Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
United States U17
England U17
1
4
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
Caen
2
0
FT
Game Details
Napoli
Internazionale
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
U.A.N.L
Toluca
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 36'
Game Details
América
Necaxa
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco players celebrate 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen

Ligue 1: Monaco beat Caen; Nantes go 3rd

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after opening the scoring for PSG against Anderlecht.

Local boy Mbappe can reignite Le Classique

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
AS MonacoAS Monaco
CaenCaen
2
0
FT
Game Details
Thiago Silva looks on from the Paris Saint-Germain bench

Silva in PSG squad vs. Marseille, Alves out

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
MarseilleMarseille
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
St EtienneSt Etienne
MontpellierMontpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Emery: Neymar certain to get even better at PSG

French Ligue 1
Garcia: Marseille and PSG have different objectives

French Ligue 1
Which clubs would want Ozil if he moves on?

Arsenal ESPN staff
WATCH: Kobe Bryant meets Neymar, joins PSG training

French Ligue 1
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar revealed exit at Messi's wedding

French Ligue 1 Sam Marsden
Neymar

Neymar 'certain' to get even better - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Neymar: I'll help 'golden boy' Mbappe grow

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Neymar chases down the ball in PSG's Champions League Group B match against Anderlecht.

Neymar fined $1.2m in tax evasion case

French Ligue 1 Adriana Garcia
Are PSG on the Galacticos level?

French Ligue 1
Valcke leaves CAS 171011

Valcke's son did work for PSG for 3 months - source

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Cavani: PSG stars can't act like Galacticos

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Al-Khelaifi

Embattled Al-Khelaifi 'calm' after PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Cavani on Neymar: Don't need to be pals

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Balotelli always improving at Nice - Favre

Nice Ian Holyman
Monaco beat Caen to keep up pressure on PSG; Nantes win to go third

AS Monaco players celebrate 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Caen
Monaco are within three points of PSG ahead of their title rivals' game on Sunday.

Monaco consolidated second place in Ligue 1 as they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Caen at Stade Louis II.

Leonardo Jardim's men went into the game without a win in their last four games and struggling to keep pace with leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

But a first-half strike from Balde Keita and a penalty on the hour by Radamel Falcao were enough to move Monaco to within three points of their rivals, who travel to Marseille on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Toure's fortunate late winner helped Nantes leap to third in the Ligue 1 table with a 2-1 win over Guingamp at Stade de la Beaujoire.

Chidoze Awaziem headed the hosts into a ninth minute lead but Camara equalised midway through the second half with a superb strike on the counter-attack.

Nantes grabbed the winner in the 86th minute when Toure hit a speculative effort from outside the box which wriggled through the legs of hapless Guingamp keeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Bordeaux blew the chance to keep pressure on the teams above them as they fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away to struggling Amiens.

Cameroon international Guy N'Gosso grabbed the only goal of the game in the 64th minute when he bundled the ball past Bordeaux keeper Benoit Costil from a tight angle.

Dijon came off best in the battle of the two bottom clubs with goals from Cedric Varrault and Naim Sliti giving them a 2-1 win away to Metz, their first victory in six Ligue 1 games.

Varrault's early strike was cancelled out by Nolan Roux on the stroke of half-time but Sliti fired Dijon back in front on 49 minutes with a sweeping left-foot shot from just outside the box.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Fallou Diagne was sent off for a bad foul from behind on Benjamin Jeannot.

Toulouse secured their second-straight win as Issa Diop scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Angers.

Diop flicked a header past Angers keeper Mathieu Michel after the home side failed to deal with a long-range free-kick into their box.

Rennes grabbed their first win in five games as an early Benjamin Bourigeaud strike gave them a 1-0 win over Lille, who had substitute Hamza Mendyl sent off late on.

