Xavi: Neymar revealed Barcelona exit plan at Lionel Messi's wedding

Previous
Adelaide United
Melbourne Victory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
France
England
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Schalke 04
Mainz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
St Etienne
Montpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Groningen
Willem II Tilburg
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morelia
León
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlas
Tijuana
0
0
LIVE 38'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne City FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
St EtienneSt Etienne
MontpellierMontpellier
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Emery: Neymar certain to get even better at PSG

French Ligue 1
Read

Garcia: Marseille and PSG have different objectives

French Ligue 1
Read

Which clubs would want Ozil if he moves on?

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Kobe Bryant meets Neymar, joins PSG training

French Ligue 1
Read
Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona for €222 million.

Neymar revealed exit at Messi's wedding

French Ligue 1 Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar

Neymar 'certain' to get even better - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar: I'll help 'golden boy' Mbappe grow

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read
Neymar chases down the ball in PSG's Champions League Group B match against Anderlecht.

Neymar fined $1.2m in tax evasion case

French Ligue 1 Adriana Garcia
Read

Are PSG on the Galacticos level?

French Ligue 1
Read
Valcke leaves CAS 171011

Valcke's son did work for PSG for 3 months - source

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Cavani: PSG stars can't act like Galacticos

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Al-Khelaifi

Embattled Al-Khelaifi 'calm' after PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Cavani on Neymar: Don't need to be pals

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Balotelli always improving at Nice - Favre

Nice Ian Holyman
Read
Marquinhos of PSG celebrates his goal with teammate Javier Pastore after scoring a goal in a win against Marseille.

Marquinhos: Aim is to 'write history' for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Balotelli posts picture holding son Lion

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Wylan Cyprien turns the corner on Montpellier's Paul Lasne in Nice's 2-1 Ligue 1 win on Friday.

Nice face a season of struggle

France Julien Laurens
Read
Marseille celeb

OM fan forced to watch game in underwear

Marseille Ian Holyman
Read

Meunier takes his chances at right-back

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Xavi: Neymar revealed Barcelona exit plan at Lionel Messi's wedding

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar insists he will try to help Kylian Mbappe flourish the way Lionel Messi did for him at Barcelona.

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez has revealed Neymar told him at Lionel Messi's wedding on June 30 that he wanted to leave the club.

Xavi, 37, left Barca in 2015 for Al Sadd in Qatar but was a guest at Messi's nuptials last summer. And, though Neymar didn't leave in a €222 million transfer until Aug. 3, the Brazilian made his plans clear at an early stage.

"Neymar had the really big decision of himself to decide his future and he decided to go to Paris Saint-Germain," Xavi told the BBC World Service.

"He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change, he wanted to change the club. I said to him but why? He said: 'I'm not happy in Barcelona and I prefer to go out, to have a new experience in Europe, in Paris Saint-German.' And finally, that was his decision. We must respect it."

In a bid to close the gap on the likes of Barca, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, PSG went big in the transfer market in the summer, signing Neymar and bringing in Kylian Mbappe from Monaco in a deal which will eventually cost them €180m.

PSG have won four of the last five Ligue 1 titles since being taken over by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but they have constantly come up short on Europe's top stage, never making it further than the quarterfinals.

Xavi, though, feels the French side's transfer activity will enable them to compete for the trophy that Al-Khelaifi desires above all others.

"I think with Neymar, with Mbappe, PSG have a great chance to win the Champions League this season," he said.

Kylian Mbappe said Neymar's arrival at PSG wasn't the only reason behind his decision to make the move from Monaco.

Mbappe, who agent Josep Maria Minguella has claimed would have preferred to join Barca, and Neymar have hit the ground running in the French capital.

Between them they have scored 13 goals as PSG have made an impressive to start the season, leading both the Ligue 1 table and their Champions League group, which includes Bayern.

Xavi also spoke about the time he nearly signed for Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, before eventually opting to stay at Barca, and once again reiterated his desire to move into coaching in the coming years.

"I want to be a coach," said the midfielder. "I feel that I can do it. At least I will try. Because I love football. I love staying in the pitch. I love helping players. I love the football. I love the game. I cannot imagine myself in an office with a computer."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.