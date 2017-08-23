Chelsea forward Diego Costa 'would fit in very well' at Marseille - president

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley says Diego Costa has a duty to be in London instead of acting like a 'big baby.'

Costa was told by manager Antonio Conte he doesn't figure in the Stamford Bridge club's plans this season, and was recently fined for failing to turn up at training at all this summer.

The Spain international is pushing for a move to former club Atletico Madrid, however Eyraud told SFR Sport that Costa could be the perfect replacement for ex-striker Bafetimbi Gomis, who left the club this summer after his loan spell had ended.

"I like his character, his grit and his sense of combat," he said.

"He would fit in very well at OM. However, he has a complicated contractual situation."

Diego Costa hasn't played for Chelsea this season.

Marseille were active in the current transfer window, signing Florian Thauvin, Luiz Gustavo, Valere Germain and Clinton N'Jie.

And Eyraud said he's not afraid to add to his outlay should the right situation present itself.

"If a player ticks all the boxes, then we showed that we were able to do the transactions," Eyraud said.

"Why not? But it [the deal] must at least meet certain conditions.

"Nothing is impossible."

He added: "I assure nothing [to the fans] for the end of the market. It is a sensitive subject.

"But one thing is certain -- we are actively searching for a striker."

