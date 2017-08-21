Neymar nets brace, gives two assists as PSG rout Toulouse; Marseille draw

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.

Neymar took on half of Toulouse's squad with an unbelievable solo effort to net PSG's sixth goal of the game.

Ligue 1: Neymar (31') Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Toulouse

Ligue 1: Layvin Kurzawa (84') Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Toulouse

Ligue 1: Adrien Rabiot (35') Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Toulouse

A dazzling Neymar scored a brace, won a penalty and provided two assists as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain closed out Toulouse 6-2 in the former Barcelona star's home debut on Sunday.

The Brazil international followed up his goal and assist at Guingamp with a similar effort at the Parc des Princes, bagging the Parisians' 31st-minute equaliser with a stabbed effort from close range after the visitors had stunned Unai Emery's side with a well-worked goal in the 18th minute.

Neymar then set up Adrien Rabiot's fine left-footed strike from range four minutes later to give the hosts a lead heading into the break.

Marco Verratti was sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute, but PSG pushed on and found their third six minutes later -- Edinson Cavani stroking home from the penalty spot after Neymar was hacked down in the box.

Toulouse weren't done however, and cut the lead via a Thiago Silva own goal. But it only served to spring the home side into another gear.

Substitute Javier Pastore scored a wonderful goal from distance and left-back Layvin Kurzawa's leaping volley of an inch-perfect Neymar corner kick made it 5-2.

Neymar then capped the night with a brilliant individual goal that saw him wriggle free of three defenders before firing past Alban Lafont to put a stylish gloss on the win.

Marseille remain unbeaten in six matches in all competitions this season but had to settle for a point at home to Angers as it finished 1-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

Clinton N'Jie put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes with his third league goal of the campaign with a tidy finish from Morgan Sanson's cross but Karl Toko Ekambi equalised in the 70th minute with a shot from outside the area.

Marseille finished the game with 10 men after Lucas Ocampos was shown a straight red card deep into injury time following a high challenge on Romain Thomas.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's Lille dropped their second straight match in a 2-0 home defeat to Caen.

Damien Da Silva put the hosts behind after just five minutes, and Ivan Santini sealed the points in the 69th for the visitors.