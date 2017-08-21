Neymar nets brace, gives two assists as PSG rout Toulouse; Marseille draw

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
0
0
LIVE 9'
Game Details
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Game Details
PSG 6-2 Toulouse: The Neymar show

French Ligue 1
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
ToulouseToulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
WATCH: Neymar tears apart Toulouse defence for his brace

French Ligue 1
Read
Neymar capped another dazzling PSG display with a brilliant individual goal on Sunday.

Ligue 1: Neymar brace, 2 assists in PSG win

French Ligue 1 ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Neymar sets up Kurzawa's scissor-kick goal

French Ligue 1
Read

Neymar assists Rabiot for PSG's second

French Ligue 1
Read

WATCH: Neymar's first home goal for PSG

French Ligue 1
Read

Nice's Seri set for Barcelona move - reports

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Ligue 1: Lyon slip up, St Etienne win again

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
PSG's Neymar

Neymar in PSG squad; Guedes, Lucas out

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
MetzMetz
AS MonacoAS Monaco
0
1
FT
Game Details
Depay goal Lyon vs Rennes 170811

Prem Lge made me 'grow up' - Memphis

Lyon Ian Holyman
Read

Metz 0-1 Monaco: Falcao with the winner

French Ligue 1
Read

Draxler sale not an option for PSG - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Emery: PSG can help Neymar become world's best

French Ligue 1
Read
Neymar PSG praise

Emery: Neymar can be world's best at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Verratti gutted post Barca 170308

Verratti off to slow start for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Matuidi gave all he had to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Matuidi seals switch to Juventus from PSG

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler not interested in PSG exit - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Neymar nets brace, gives two assists as PSG rout Toulouse; Marseille draw

Neymar scored twice, notched two assists and won a penalty in a dazzling home debut as PSG routed Toulouse.
Neymar took on half of Toulouse's squad with an unbelievable solo effort to net PSG's sixth goal of the game.
Ligue 1: Neymar (31') Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Toulouse
Ligue 1: Layvin Kurzawa (84') Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Toulouse
Ligue 1: Adrien Rabiot (35') Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Toulouse

A dazzling Neymar scored a brace, won a penalty and provided two assists as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain closed out Toulouse 6-2 in the former Barcelona star's home debut on Sunday.

The Brazil international followed up his goal and assist at Guingamp with a similar effort at the Parc des Princes, bagging the Parisians' 31st-minute equaliser with a stabbed effort from close range after the visitors had stunned Unai Emery's side with a well-worked goal in the 18th minute. 

Neymar then set up Adrien Rabiot's fine left-footed strike from range four minutes later to give the hosts a lead heading into the break.

Marco Verratti was sent off for a second yellow card in the 69th minute, but PSG pushed on and found their third six minutes later -- Edinson Cavani stroking home from the penalty spot after Neymar was hacked down in the box.

Toulouse weren't done however, and cut the lead via a Thiago Silva own goal. But it only served to spring the home side into another gear.

Substitute Javier Pastore scored a wonderful goal from distance and left-back Layvin Kurzawa's leaping volley of an inch-perfect Neymar corner kick made it 5-2.

Neymar then capped the night with a brilliant individual goal that saw him wriggle free of three defenders before firing past Alban Lafont to put a stylish gloss on the win.

Marseille remain unbeaten in six matches in all competitions this season but had to settle for a point at home to Angers as it finished 1-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

Clinton N'Jie put the hosts ahead after 17 minutes with his third league goal of the campaign with a tidy finish from Morgan Sanson's cross but Karl Toko Ekambi equalised in the 70th minute with a shot from outside the area.

Marseille finished the game with 10 men after Lucas Ocampos was shown a straight red card deep into injury time following a high challenge on Romain Thomas.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's Lille dropped their second straight match in a 2-0 home defeat to Caen.

Damien Da Silva put the hosts behind after just five minutes, and Ivan Santini sealed the points in the 69th for the visitors.

