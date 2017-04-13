Pitch invaders force Bastia-Lyon to abandon; Payet scores for Marseille

Anthony Lopes confronts Bastia fans at half-time of the abandoned match versus his team Lyon.

Crowd trouble forced an early end to the Ligue 1 clash between bottom club Bastia and Lyon following ugly scenes at the Stade Armand Cesari.

Videos online appeared to show the home fans entering the pitch and clashing with visiting players before the game, and further trouble at half-time forced the game to be abandoned at 0-0.

Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was caught up in the action, confronting three people -- supposedly Bastia fans -- on his way off the pitch before being escorted away as the melee continued.

The club account tweeted: "Once again there are scuffles after the whistle. Anthony Lopes has been taken to task by fans on the pitch.''

At 18.16 BST, they added: "Official, £SCBOL will not return!!''

There was little action of note in the 45 minutes played, with Lyon dominating possession but failing to trouble Jean-Louis Leca in the Bastia goal.

Bordeaux added three more points to their fifth-place spot in the table, as they look to hold on to a Europa League bid.

Younousse Sankhare grabbed the only goal as Bordeaux strengthened their grasp on a Europa League slot with a 1-0 victory at Nantes.

The sides were locked in stalemate until the 65th minute, when Francois Kamano won the ball on halfway and reached the edge of the area before teeing up Sankhare.

The Senegalese finished left-footed, though Maxime Dupe might have done better in the home goal.

The win ensured Jocelyn Gourvennec's side would end the round in fifth place and one step closer to continental competition next term, but Marseille kept up the pressure on them after recording a 4-0 win over St Etienne.

Florian Thauvin finished smartly from inside the area following fine work down the left by Morgan Samson, before turning provider for Bafetimbi Gomis, who juggled the ball deftly then turned and fired in a volley past Stephane Ruffier.

Thauvin capped off a fine game with a superb solo goal shortly before the hour mark. Despite appearing marginally offside, the former Newcastle man raced down the right wing before outwitting the defender and slotting a right-foot finish into the net. Dimitri Payet added a fourth in the dying moments to cap a comfortable win and leave his side just a point off Bordeaux.