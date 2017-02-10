Julian Draxler 'pleased' to receive Joachim Low backing over PSG move
Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has thanked Germany manager Joachim Low for his support following criticism over his departure for France.
Draxler, 23, tried to force a move from Wolfsburg last summer despite joining them from Schalke only a year previously. The German club did not allow him to leave until January, however, when he completed a €35 million switch to the French champions.
Draxler said the breakdown in his relationship with Wolfsburg was "no easy time" for him. He was thankful for the support of Low during a period when he was accused in some quarters of being a "mercenary."
"I took note of his comments and was pleased," Draxler told German newspaper Die Welt. "In the months when a lot of things were raining down on me, Joachim Low always gave me his backing and was always available for a talk.
"That was good. He is happy for me that I have the chance to play at a world-class club like PSG."
Draxler has settled in Paris quickly. He has already scored four goals in all competitions and Unai Emery's side have prepared for Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Barcelona by winning nine of their 10 matches in 2017.
He said the first few weeks at PSG have been "great fun," a contrast to the latter stages of his time at Wolfsburg when the motives behind his behaviour were being questioned.
"I'm a very reflective person in relation to my character, my decisions and also in relation to my environment," he said.
"I followed the months-long discussion in the media about my character and it was interesting to read who spoke about me and in what context -- or felt they had to comment."
Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.