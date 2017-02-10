Julian Draxler 'pleased' to receive Joachim Low backing over PSG move

Unai Emery believes Julian Draxler has instantly lifted his side, and can help them progress even further this campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has thanked Germany manager Joachim Low for his support following criticism over his departure for France.

Draxler, 23, tried to force a move from Wolfsburg last summer despite joining them from Schalke only a year previously. The German club did not allow him to leave until January, however, when he completed a €35 million switch to the French champions.

Draxler said the breakdown in his relationship with Wolfsburg was "no easy time" for him. He was thankful for the support of Low during a period when he was accused in some quarters of being a "mercenary."

"I took note of his comments and was pleased," Draxler told German newspaper Die Welt. "In the months when a lot of things were raining down on me, Joachim Low always gave me his backing and was always available for a talk.

"That was good. He is happy for me that I have the chance to play at a world-class club like PSG."

Draxler has settled in Paris quickly. He has already scored four goals in all competitions and Unai Emery's side have prepared for Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Barcelona by winning nine of their 10 matches in 2017.

He said the first few weeks at PSG have been "great fun," a contrast to the latter stages of his time at Wolfsburg when the motives behind his behaviour were being questioned.

"I'm a very reflective person in relation to my character, my decisions and also in relation to my environment," he said.

"I followed the months-long discussion in the media about my character and it was interesting to read who spoke about me and in what context -- or felt they had to comment."

