Julian Draxler 'pleased' to receive Joachim Low backing over PSG move

AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 19/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/15  Draw: 31/10  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 11/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Draxler 'pleased' to receive Low backing

French Ligue 1 Mark Rodden
Read
Toulouse players celebrate following the Ligue 1 victory against Bastia.

Goalline technology fails in Ligue 1 game

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Balotelli must make more effort - Eysseric

Nice Ian Holyman
Read

Stade Rennes 2-2 Nice

French Ligue 1
Read
Unai Emery

Emery gives PSG an edge vs. Barca - Silva

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Saint-Etienne 4-0 Lorient

French Ligue 1
Read

Monaco 5-0 Metz

French Ligue 1
Read
Giovanni Sio had fired Rennes into a 2-0 lead.

Ligue 1: Nice held; Marseille win thriller

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Stade RennesStade Rennes
NiceNice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Kylian Mbappe of Monaco celebrates with Radamel Falcao after scoring in a win against Metz on Saturday.

Monaco ready for Man City after Metz romp

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
MetzMetz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Kylian Mbappe of Monaco celebrates with Radamel Falcao after scoring in a win against Metz on Saturday.

Ligue 1: Mbappe hat trick paces Monaco

Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read

Emery: We need to be consistent

French Ligue 1
Read

Win prepared PSG for Barca - Marquinhos

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

French Ligue 1
Read

Capello: I rejected chance to coach PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Cavani's brace fires PSG past Bordeaux

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
BordeauxBordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Veratti is most impressive at PSG - Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Dimitri Payet Marseille celebration

French clubs spent most on winter deals

Transfers PA Sport
Read
 By Mark Rodden
Julian Draxler 'pleased' to receive Joachim Low backing over PSG move

Unai Emery believes Julian Draxler has instantly lifted his side, and can help them progress even further this campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Julian Draxler has thanked Germany manager Joachim Low for his support following criticism over his departure for France.

Draxler, 23, tried to force a move from Wolfsburg last summer despite joining them from Schalke only a year previously. The German club did not allow him to leave until January, however, when he completed a €35 million switch to the French champions.

Draxler said the breakdown in his relationship with Wolfsburg was "no easy time" for him. He was thankful for the support of Low during a period when he was accused in some quarters of being a "mercenary."

"I took note of his comments and was pleased," Draxler told German newspaper Die Welt. "In the months when a lot of things were raining down on me, Joachim Low always gave me his backing and was always available for a talk.

"That was good. He is happy for me that I have the chance to play at a world-class club like PSG."

Draxler has settled in Paris quickly. He has already scored four goals in all competitions and Unai Emery's side have prepared for Tuesday's Champions League round-of-16 tie against Barcelona by winning nine of their 10 matches in 2017.

He said the first few weeks at PSG have been "great fun," a contrast to the latter stages of his time at Wolfsburg when the motives behind his behaviour were being questioned.

"I'm a very reflective person in relation to my character, my decisions and also in relation to my environment," he said.

"I followed the months-long discussion in the media about my character and it was interesting to read who spoke about me and in what context -- or felt they had to comment."

Mark covers European football for ESPN FC. Twitter: @mrodden

