Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC
Game Details
AS MonacoAS Monaco
MetzMetz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Kylian Mbappe of Monaco celebrates with Radamel Falcao after scoring in a win against Metz on Saturday.

BordeauxBordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Mario Balotelli has helped Nice reach the top of Ligue 1.

Marco Verratti

Leonardo Jardim: Monaco prepared for Man City after routing Metz

Kylian Mbappe of Monaco celebrates with Radamel Falcao after scoring in a win against Metz on Saturday.
Kylian Mbappe's hat trick allowed Monaco to cruise past Metz.

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim believes that beating Metz is the perfect preparation for their upcoming Champions League game with Manchester City.

The Ligue 1 leaders beat Metz 5-0 on Saturday, their third successive victory, with a hat trick from from 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao adding the other two.

The result sees Monaco move three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain in second in the Ligue 1 table and Jardim was delighted by their performance.

"We had a good game, we created lots of chances in the first half," Jardim said on the club's official Twitter account. "I have congratulated Kylian Mbappe for his three goals. He was great offensively but I have [congratulated] him on his defensive work as well.

"The team must now recover. Two days of rest and preparation for Bastia.

"I told the players that the best way to prepare for Manchester City [in the Champions League] is to win against Metz and Bastia."

AS MonacoAS Monaco
MetzMetz
5
0
FT
Game Details
The result was marred by a serious injury to Gabriel Boschilia who was carried off on a stretcher in the 65th minute following a challenge by Metz defender Jonathan Rivierez. The extent of the injury has not been determined but Jardim is fearing the worst.

He said: "The injury to Gabriel is the hardest thing of the evening. It [could be] a serious injury. I think there is a problem with the ligaments.

"It could mean his season is over but we will have to wait for the reviews."

Metz manager Philippe Hinschberger was disappointed by his side's performance after he urged his players to put October's 7-0 thrashing by Monaco out of their minds.

The result means Metz now sit 15th in the table but Hinschberger is already looking ahead to their game against Nantes next week.

He told L'Equipe: "We were far too passive and were spectators. The objective was to be closer to Monaco, who have a lot of technical quality.

"At the break, I told the players that I was not happy. It was a bit better in the second half, even if we felt that as soon as Monaco accelerates, there is danger.

"But we must not deceive ourselves. We do not have the same goals in the Championship. I prefer to beat Nantes next week, rather than a hypothetical feat in Monaco."

