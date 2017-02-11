Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
 By Ian Holyman
Mario Balotelli must 'be more consistent' - Gianluca Zambrotta

Mario Balotelli has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for Nice this season.

Mario Balotelli must "commit himself more" to exploiting his potential if he wants to return to the Italy side, Azzurri legend Gianluca Zambrotta has told Foot Mercato

Balotelli, 26, has not played for his country since being taken off at half-time of Italy's final group game against Uruguay ahead of their exit from the 2014 World Cup with his own tournament in Brazil as disappointing as his nation's.

Underwhelming spells at Liverpool and AC Milan since have done little to rebuild the reputation of a man who was lauded by his compatriots following his brace of goals in the 2-1 win over Germany in the Euro 2012 semifinals.

After joining Nice last summer, Balotelli has given glimpses of his rare talent, scoring nine goals in 13 Ligue 1 appearances and helping his side become title contenders.

Zambrotta, however, says consistent displays of Balotelli's skills rather than explosive bursts of brilliance are required to convince national team boss Gian Piero Ventura the ex-Inter Milan and Manchester City striker is worthy of a recall. 

"Balotelli is a great talent. His character isn't easy to understand sometimes, but he's always been a player who can make a difference at any moment when he feels good mentally and physically," former Juventus, Barcelona and Milan full-back Zambrotta said.

"Having said that, if he wants to be an important part of the Nazionale, he'll have to commit himself more, be more consistent, find motivation, and make the difference with Nice."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

