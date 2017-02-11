Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
4
ESPN3 LIVE 49'
Game Details
 By Ian Holyman
Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev banned over referee bias allegations

Relive the best goals of the 24th round in Ligue 1, including Dimitri Payet's first league goal in his Marseille return.
Kylian Mbappe has continued his impressive season, scoring the decisive goal to help Monaco beat Montpellier 2-1.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has been given a one-game ban for alleging French referees are biased in favour of his club's Ligue 1 rivals Lyon.

Vasilyev made the claims in the wake of Monaco's 3-1 defeat to Lyon on Dec. 18, and then repeated them in an interview with L'Equipe published 48 hours later.

The Russian had stated: "I wanted to denounce a particular context around Lyon matches which do not favour calmness... It's the context around Lyon matches I denounce. I'm not the first to do it, a lot of people have talked about that before me."

Sitting on Thursday, the French Football League's (LFP) Disciplinary Commission banned Vasilyev from taking on official duties at one game, effective from Feb. 14, and a one-match suspended ban will be activated should he infringe again.

The suspension means Vasilyev can take no official part in Monaco's top-flight trip to Bastia on Feb. 17.

Vasilyev will, however, be part of the Monaco delegation that heads to England for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie with Manchester City on Feb. 21.

Coach Leonardo Jardim will also likely have striker Valere Germain available, despite the forward limping out of Tuesday's win at Montpellier four minutes into the second half with what looked like a serious calf problem.

"I took a knock in the first half and in the second, I struggled to get going," Germain, who has eight league goals this season for France's table-toppers, told RMC.

"I preferred to come off. After the game, I thought it was a little more serious than initially thought, but in the end, it turns out it's just a dead leg, so I could perhaps even play against Metz [on Saturday].

"It's certain I'm not going to take any risks, but I'm going to try [on Friday]. I want to be in the squad, to try and play."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

