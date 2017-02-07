Dimitri Payet, Memphis Depay score as Marseille, Lyon win in Ligue 1

Dimitri Payet's goal helped Marseille to a 2-0 defeat of Guingamp.

Former West Ham forward Dimitri Payet scored on his first start for Marseille in a 2-0 victory against Guingamp in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

Payet, making only his second appearance following his return to the French club since he requested to leave the Hammers during last month's transfer window, netted a free kick in the 76th minute.

Bafetimbi Gomis, on a season-long loan from Swansea, had scored the opening goal of the game for Marseille with a diving header midway through the first half.

Memphis Depay scored his first goal in France, and Mathieu Valbuena scored in style as Lyon dominated Nancy.

Memphis Depay also scored the first goal of his post-Premier League career as Lyon ran riot with a 4-0 victory against Nancy.

Depay, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, started the match on the substitutes' bench.

But the Dutchman was handed his chance in the first half after Mathieu Valbuena limped off with an injury five minutes before the interval.

Valbuena had opened the scoring, while Nabil Fekir and Alexandre Lacazette -- courtesy of a penalty following a shove on Depay -- also got their names on the scorseheet. Depay then bagged his side's fourth goal shortly before the hour mark.

The victory ended a three-match losing streak for Lyon and helped to ease the growing pressure on manager Bruno Genesio.

Wylan Cyprien scored an absolute screamer to lift Nice to a 1-0 victory over St Etienne in Ligue 1 midweek action.

Meanwhile, Nice bounced back from their defeat against Monaco with a narrow 1-0 victory against Saint-Etienne to keep their championship hopes alive.

Table-toppers Monaco had stunned Lucien Favre's side with a 3-0 win on Saturday after former Chelsea and United striker Radamel Falcao netted a brace.

But the title contenders hit back in resilient fashion on Wednesday evening with what could yet prove to be a crucial victory.

Wylan Cyprien's long-range strike after just seven minutes was the only difference between the two sides.

Nice are now level in second alongside Paris St Germain, and three points adrift of Monaco, who were both winners on Tuesday

Saint Etienne, who head to Old Trafford in the Europa League later this month, remain a distant fifth.

Metz secured a 2-1 victory against Dijon thanks to goals from Ismaila Sarr and Cheick Diabate -- as Cedric Varrault scored a consolation for the visitors -- while Toulouse were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Lorient.

Elsewhere, Angers and Rennes played out a goalless draw, while Bastia's meeting against Nantes was postponed due to heavy rain.