Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LilleLille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Dijon FCODijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
1
3
FT
Game Details
 By Ian Holyman
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse announces retirement from football

Djibril Cisse Liverpool
Djibril Cisse won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Former Liverpool and France striker Djibril Cisse has announced he is retiring from football. 

Cisse, 35, had initially declared his career was over in October 2015, stating recurrent, debilitating problems with a hip would require replacement surgery.

However, after going under the knife early last year, the former Sunderland and Lazio forward made an attempt to return to the professional world in which he had last featured at the end of the 2014-15 season while at Bastia. 

He returned to training with his first club, Auxerre, earlier this season, but he has finally admitted defeat, bringing to an end a career that started in 1998. 

"I have loved being a footballer. Up till now, the ball was my whole life. I would have liked to have continued my career, which was interrupted in spite of me, but I have to admit today that football is finished," the forward, who scored nine goals in 41 appearances for France, told Yahoo Sport.

"I'm going to give myself body and soul to my career as a DJ, a producer, and as a pundit, as well as develop my line of clothing."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

