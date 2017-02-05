Monaco demolish Nice in crucial derby in Ligue 1 as PSG defeat Dijon

Monaco opened a three-point cushion atop Ligue 1 with victory over Nice.

Radamel Falcao scored two second-half goals as Monaco moved three points clear in Ligue 1 with a 3-0 victory in their much-anticipated top-of-the-table derby at home to Nice.

Valere Germain's 47th-minute header put Monaco in front before Falcao doubled up with a tap-in on the hour and then his 14th goal of the campaign 10 minutes from time at the Stade Louis II Stadium.

Both goal scorers owed much to the brilliant crossing of Benjamin Mendy as Monaco put distance between themselves and their nearest pursuers, after they and Nice had begun the match level on 49 points each.

Paris Saint-Germain moved above Nice into second on goal difference with a 3-1 win at Dijon.

Lucas opened the scoring for Unai Emery's visitors just before the half-hour. Two minutes later Julio Tavares levelled up, but goals from Thiago Silva and Edilson Cavani settled matters.

Manager's son Yoann Gourcuff kept his dad Christian happy with the 69th-minute goal which earned a point for Rennes at Bordeaux, after Jeremy Menez had struck first for the hosts approaching the hour mark.

Steve Mounie scored twice, in the 17th and 64th minutes, as Montpellier followed two successive defeats with a 2-1 win at home to Bastia.

Enzo Crivelli got the visitors level in the 34th-minute at the Stade de la Mosson, but the evening ended on a sour note for Bastia when Alexander Djiku was sent off just before the final whistle.

Bottom club Lorient are just one point behind Bastia after their first away win of the entire campaign, 1-0 at Lille thanks to Jeremie Aliadiere's goal early in the second half.

At Guingamp, Yann Karamoh left it much later to score his clinching goal in another 1-0 away win for Caen -- who got the job done deep into injury-time at the end of the second half.