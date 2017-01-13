Monaco top Ligue 1 table after Marseille win; Nice draw with Metz

Monaco rose to Ligue 1's summit via on goal difference on Sunday.

Monaco lead the Ligue 1 table on goal difference after Bernardo Silva scored twice in their 4-1 win over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Following Nice's 0-0 draw at home to struggling Metz, Leonardo Jardim's men had the chance to take over at the top -- and they did not disappoint as they completed a league double against Marseille.

It was 4-0 to Monaco back in November, and they were soon on their way again to inflict Marseille's first home defeat in 10 months.

Thomas Lemar opened the scoring on the quarter-hour with a precise left-foot volley from a tight angle, and Radamel Falcao soon doubled the lead. Marseille defender Rolando got on the end of a free kick to reduce the arrears, but not for long as Silva headed Monaco's third on the stroke of half-time.

The Portugal midfielder was on target again in the 56th minute as his team took a marginal lead at the top and Marseille stayed sixth.

Tempers flare between Nice and Metz players during their 0-0 draw.

Nice's stalemate against Metz was a blow to their title ambitions.

Lucien Favre's team signed off before Christmas with a goalless draw at Bordeaux, and back on their home turf they were goal-shy again.

Metz had gone out of both domestic cup competitions early in the new year but gave as good as they got back in the league, belying their position at the bottom of the table.

Lyon came unstuck 3-2 in a thrilling match against Caen at the Stade Malherbe, as their hosts made some unexpected ground among the strugglers.

Patrice Garande's men were in front in the eighth minute after Maxwel Cornet's own goal, before Ivan Santini and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette each scored twice.

Santini's penalty put Caen two up just before the half-hour, only for Lacazette to reduce the arrears -- also from the spot -- and then level up with his second on the stroke of half-time.

Santini had the last word, though, in the 61st minute.