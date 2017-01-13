Previous
Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
MarseilleMarseille
AS MonacoAS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
NiceNice
MetzMetz
0
0
FT
Game Details
Stade RennesStade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
LilleLille
St EtienneSt Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Monaco top Ligue 1 table after Marseille win; Nice draw with Metz

Monaco celeb
Monaco rose to Ligue 1's summit via on goal difference on Sunday.

Monaco lead the Ligue 1 table on goal difference after Bernardo Silva scored twice in their 4-1 win over Marseille at the Stade Velodrome.

Following Nice's 0-0 draw at home to struggling Metz, Leonardo Jardim's men had the chance to take over at the top -- and they did not disappoint as they completed a league double against Marseille.

It was 4-0 to Monaco back in November, and they were soon on their way again to inflict Marseille's first home defeat in 10 months.

Thomas Lemar opened the scoring on the quarter-hour with a precise left-foot volley from a tight angle, and Radamel Falcao soon doubled the lead. Marseille defender Rolando got on the end of a free kick to reduce the arrears, but not for long as Silva headed Monaco's third on the stroke of half-time.

The Portugal midfielder was on target again in the 56th minute as his team took a marginal lead at the top and Marseille stayed sixth.

Tempers flare between Nice and Metz players during the goalless draw.
Tempers flare between Nice and Metz players during their 0-0 draw.

Nice's stalemate against Metz was a blow to their title ambitions.

Lucien Favre's team signed off before Christmas with a goalless draw at Bordeaux, and back on their home turf they were goal-shy again.

Metz had gone out of both domestic cup competitions early in the new year but gave as good as they got back in the league, belying their position at the bottom of the table.

Lyon came unstuck 3-2 in a thrilling match against Caen at the Stade Malherbe, as their hosts made some unexpected ground among the strugglers.

Patrice Garande's men were in front in the eighth minute after Maxwel Cornet's own goal, before Ivan Santini and Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette each scored twice.

Santini's penalty put Caen two up just before the half-hour, only for Lacazette to reduce the arrears -- also from the spot -- and then level up with his second on the stroke of half-time.

Santini had the last word, though, in the 61st minute.

