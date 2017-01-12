Julian Draxler lifts PSG on Ligue 1 debut; Lorient off the bottom

Julian Draxler was on the scoresheet again for PSG on Saturday.

Julian Draxler scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 at Roazhon Park.

The Germany international joined PSG from Wolfsburg for a reported £38 million at the start of the January transfer window, and made his first appearance in the Coupe de France tie against Bastia, scoring the final goal of a 7-0 trashing.

Draxler was on target again on Saturday to put the defending Ligue 1 champions ahead late in the first half.

PSG, who have now claimed back-to-back wins in the league having previously taken just one point from three games, remain in third place but are now level on 42 points with Monaco and two behind Nice, with both title rivals playing on Sunday.

Unai Emery's men almost got off to a flying start when Edinson Cavani went clear, but Benoit Costil saved before the Rennes keeper also denied Draxler and Blaise Matuidi.

PSG went ahead six minutes before half-time after Italy international Marco Verratti played in Draxler, who swept a sidefoot shot past Costil.

The visitors continued to press during the second half, as Thiago Motta almost went through on goal but his touch was heavy.

Rennes mounted a counter during the closing stages as Wesley Said and Benjamin Andre finally called PSG keeper Kevin Trapp into action

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot almost grabbed a late second for PSG, but his volley was saved by the busy Costil.

Lorient moved off the bottom of the table after a late rally saw them seal a 3-1 win over Breton rivals Guingamp at Stade du Moustoir, where Majeed Waris scored twice.

Yannis Salibur put Guingamp, who were looking to close the gap on the top four, the lead five minutes before half-time.

Waris headed in an equaliser with 18 minutes left before Jimmy Cabot slotted the ball in after a penalty from the Ghanaian forward had come back off the post.

In stoppage time, Waris fired in his second goal from a tight angle on the right.

Nancy beat Bastia 1-0 at Stade Marcel-Picot with a goal from Issiar Dia just before the hour.

Nantes continued their recovery with a 1-0 win at Toulouse, where Emiliano Sala headed in on 20 minutes.

Angers and Bordeaux drew 1-1 at Stade Jean-Bouin. Ismael Traore headed the home side into the lead after 14 minutes, but an own goal from midfielder Baptiste Santamaria following a corner saw the visitors leave with a point.

It also finished 1-1 between Montpellier and Dijon at Stade de la Mosson, but only after a late goal from Jerome Roussillon salvaged the hosts a point.

Julio Tavares put Dijon ahead on 27 minutes following a defensive mix-up.

Roussillon, though, snatched a late equaliser when he cut back inside from the left and curled the ball into the top corner with just two minutes left.