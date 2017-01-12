Julian Draxler lifts PSG on Ligue 1 debut; Lorient off the bottom

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ligue 1: Draxler lifts PSG again, Lorient win

French Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
Football Soccer - Paris St Germain v PFC Ludogorets - UEFA Champions League Group A - Parc des Princers, Paris, France - 6/12/16. Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani reacts during his match against PFC Ludogorets.

Kluivert casts doubt on PSG's striker hunt

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler 'happy' at PSG after netting winner

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Julian Draxler's flying start at PSG

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
Stade RennesStade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
MarseilleMarseille
AS MonacoAS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Emery: Draxler is ready for PSG start

French Ligue 1
Read
LilleLille
St EtienneSt Etienne
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Emery, PSG looking "reinvigorated"

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Emery expects Ikone loan soon

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG's Draxler fit to face Rennes - Emery

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Sigthorsson AWOL following loan - Kita

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Koziello: No room for Nice mistakes

French Ligue 1
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Corinthians, Marseille not after Drogba

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Man Utd's Depay short on suitors - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Emery confirms PSG are targeting a striker

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Lyon deal for Januzaj not close - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Julian Draxler lifts PSG on Ligue 1 debut; Lorient off the bottom

Julian Draxler was on the scoresheet again for PSG on Saturday.

Julian Draxler scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes 1-0 at Roazhon Park.

The Germany international joined PSG from Wolfsburg for a reported £38 million at the start of the January transfer window, and made his first appearance in the Coupe de France tie against Bastia, scoring the final goal of a 7-0 trashing.

Draxler was on target again on Saturday to put the defending Ligue 1 champions ahead late in the first half.

PSG, who have now claimed back-to-back wins in the league having previously taken just one point from three games, remain in third place but are now level on 42 points with Monaco and two behind Nice, with both title rivals playing on Sunday.

Unai Emery's men almost got off to a flying start when Edinson Cavani went clear, but Benoit Costil saved before the Rennes keeper also denied Draxler and Blaise Matuidi.

PSG went ahead six minutes before half-time after Italy international Marco Verratti played in Draxler, who swept a sidefoot shot past Costil.

The visitors continued to press during the second half, as Thiago Motta almost went through on goal but his touch was heavy.

Rennes mounted a counter during the closing stages as Wesley Said and Benjamin Andre finally called PSG keeper Kevin Trapp into action

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot almost grabbed a late second for PSG, but his volley was saved by the busy Costil.

Lorient moved off the bottom of the table after a late rally saw them seal a 3-1 win over Breton rivals Guingamp at Stade du Moustoir, where Majeed Waris scored twice.

Yannis Salibur put Guingamp, who were looking to close the gap on the top four, the lead five minutes before half-time.

Waris headed in an equaliser with 18 minutes left before Jimmy Cabot slotted the ball in after a penalty from the Ghanaian forward had come back off the post.

In stoppage time, Waris fired in his second goal from a tight angle on the right.

Nancy beat Bastia 1-0 at Stade Marcel-Picot with a goal from Issiar Dia just before the hour.

Nantes continued their recovery with a 1-0 win at Toulouse, where Emiliano Sala headed in on 20 minutes.

Angers and Bordeaux drew 1-1 at Stade Jean-Bouin. Ismael Traore headed the home side into the lead after 14 minutes, but an own goal from midfielder Baptiste Santamaria following a corner saw the visitors leave with a point.

It also finished 1-1 between Montpellier and Dijon at Stade de la Mosson, but only after a late goal from Jerome Roussillon salvaged the hosts a point.

Julio Tavares put Dijon ahead on 27 minutes following a defensive mix-up.

Roussillon, though, snatched a late equaliser when he cut back inside from the left and curled the ball into the top corner with just two minutes left.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.