Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Next

 By Ian Holyman
Nantes striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson AWOL following Galatasaray loan - Kita

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson starred for Iceland at Euro 2016.

Iceland's Euro 2016 hero Kolbeinn Sigthorsson has gone AWOL in his native country, his club Nantes have claimed.

Sigthorsson, 26, should have returned to France in late December after his initial season-long loan switch to Galatasaray was cut short by mutual consent.

However, Nantes have struggled to contact the forward, who scored the winner against England in Iceland's shock 2-1 European Championship victory and then found the net again in the quarterfinal defeat to hosts France. 

L'Equipe reported Franck Kita, Nantes' Director General, had managed to speak to Andri Sigthorsson, Kolbeinn's brother and agent, and was told the former AZ Alkmaar and Ajax striker was to see his national team's medical staff.

Sigthorsson has been struggling with a knee injury sustained on international duty in September, a problem that meant he did not play a single competitive game for Galatasaray.

He did feature twice for Nantes in Ligue 1 in August before moving to Istanbul, but has scored just three times in 28 French top-flight appearances since a €3.5 million move from Ajax in summer 2015.

"The boy always does just what he wants, but we have asked him to come to Nantes for medical examination," Waldemar Kita, the club president, said of Sigthorsson, who is under contract with Les Canaris until 2020.

"We can't do anything against him, because he's not asking to be paid. He has taken money from Galatasaray, who have said nothing to us. I'm going to contact them after the transfer window and get stuck into this matter."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

