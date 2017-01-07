Metz-Lyon to be replayed due to firecracker incident

Firecrackers were thrown in the direction of Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes and a club doctor.

The Metz-Lyon Ligue 1 game that was abandoned after Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was nearly deafened by a firecracker will be replayed, the French Football League (LFP) has ordered.

The LFP's Disciplinary Commission also deducted two points from Metz as a result of the incident, which occurred during the club's Ligue 1 game against Lyon on Dec. 3.

The hosts were leading 1-0 at the time when Lopes and a Lyon club doctor who was treating him were targeted by firecrackers, which left the goalkeeper with a temporary loss of hearing.

"Given the seriousness of the incident, Metz are being given a three-point deduction, with one point suspended, and the match will have to be replayed behind closed doors," Sebastien Deneux, the Disciplinary Commission president, told media.

The points deduction means Metz slip from 18th place to second-from-bottom of Ligue 1, two points adrift of safety.

"This decision is unprecedented and severe, but it punishes unprecedented and wholly intolerable acts," Deneux added.

The Commission heard from Metz officials and Lopes before reaching the decision, which Metz could still appeal to the French Football Federation to overturn.

"It's an incomprehensible decision, because it means that now in French football, the clubs and the league are hostage to a few individuals to whom we give the power to influence sporting competitions," Metz president Bernard Serin told media.

"FC Metz is a victim, and the commission has chosen to punish one of the victims to dissuade the truly guilty, who have been arrested and are on bail."

One Metz fan has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Metz coach Philippe Hinschberger blamed Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas for the severity of the punishment, and said it would send team morale plummeting.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Aulas had told media: "It's not up to me. I know what when a match is stopped because of an injury due to a lack of control by supporters, in general, the match is forfeited, but honestly, I haven't really thought about the matter, it's not the aim of the evening ... The Metz officials are quality people and they are also outraged by what happened and are victims of it, like us."

Hinschberger said: "The pressure applied by Olympique Lyonnais through their president, who demanded exemplary punishments, I don't find that cool at all. He made such a meal of it. Everyone needs to remember that it could happen to anyone."

He added: "Would it have been the same with a big club? The feeling that will be predominant in the dressing room [today] will be disgust."

