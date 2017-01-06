Mario Balotelli to PSG: 'Don't forget, up there, on top, it's Nice'

Mario Balotelli has reminded PSG which club sits atop Ligue 1.

Mario Balotelli has sent a cheeky message to Paris Saint-Germain to remind the defending Ligue 1 champions that his Nice team currently head the table.

Balotelli, 26, joined Nice from Liverpool last summer, and has helped the Cote d'Azur side take a surprise lead at the halfway stage of the French season.

The Italy international's new club are two points clear of Monaco in second and a further three ahead of PSG, who are down in third.

#oublierpas ���������� Bonne nuit! Good night ✌��✌�� A video posted by Mario Balotelli�������� (@mb459) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:39am PST

On a trip to the capital on Thursday to attend a disciplinary hearing, Balotelli took the opportunity to mock the reigning French title holders in an Instagram post.

Borrowing the PSG fans' chant "Ici c'est Paris" (This is Paris) as he walked down a street in the French capital, Balotelli then told them: "But don't forget, up there, on top, it's Nice."

Balotelli's light mood may have been darkened by the French Football League's Disciplinary Commission handing him a two-match ban for his red card against Bordeaux on Dec. 21, the first dismissal of his Ligue 1 career.

The former Inter Milan, Manchester City and AC Milan forward was dismissed after kicking out in retaliation at opposing defender Igor Lewczuk.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman