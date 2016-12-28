Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
PSG's struggles due to Zlatan Ibrahimovic exit - Danijel Subasic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 53 goals in 50 games for PSG last season.

Monaco goalkeeper Danijel Subasic has attributed Paris Saint-Germain's poor form this season to the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic ended a four-year association with PSG in the summer when he moved to Manchester United on a free transfer. During his stay in the French capital the Swede won 12 pieces of domestic silverware including four Ligue 1 titles.

But this term Les Parisiens have struggled and they currently sit third, five points behind league leaders Nice.

"No Ibra, no party, haha!" Subasic told 24 sata, when asked what has happened to PSG, who have been beaten four times already.

"You don't have to like him, but 30 goals and 15 assists per season ... you have to respect him.

"Last season PSG finished 30 points ahead of us and if Ibra had played for Monaco, we would have been champions."

A contributing factor in Nice's form has been the impact of Mario Balotelli, but Subasic doesn't think the Italian comes close to Ibrahimovic.

"No way, not close," Subasic said when asked about Balotelli's performance compared to Ibrahimovic. "He is good player, but can't fill Ibra's shadow."

