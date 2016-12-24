Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Ian Holyman
Nabil Fekir has no plans to leave Lyon but could play abroad one day

Lyon's Nabil Fekir (left) has said he is interested in a move overseas one day.

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir has said he has no plans to leave in the immediate future but harbours ambitions of playing abroad one day.

Fekir, 23, has previously been linked with Arsenal after impressing for Lyon, with whom he came through the youth ranks.

He has notched four goals and two assists have in 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season, but told Planete Lyon: "At the moment I'm not very good on the pitch, so I haven't received any offers from any big clubs.

"Also, with my agent, we're not talking about a future departure at all. I simply hope to play more in the second half of the season.

"I'm under contract with the club until 2020, and I see myself staying at Lyon until that date without a problem.

"I feel good here, but I'm an ambitious player and I would like to discover a different kind of football later -- Spain, England, Germany...I'm interested in those leagues.

"Why not, one day, go to one of those countries? But not right now."

France international Fekir has come back from the serious cruciate ligament injury that wrecked his 2015-16 season and cost him the chance of a place at Euro 2016.

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

