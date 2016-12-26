FFF ask Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to explain Lyon outburst

Vadim Vasilyev's Monaco are second in Ligue 1 and eight points ahead of Lyon.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev will appear before the French Football League's Disciplinary Commission next month to explain his claims Lyon influence referees.

Vasilyev initially made the allegations following Lyon's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over his club on Sunday, and repeated them in an interview published in L'Equipe on Tuesday.

Following a meeting of the Disciplinary Commission on Thursday, the LFP published a list of sanctions on its official website, and stated that Vasilyev would be summoned to explain his "postmatch declarations" at their sitting on Jan. 12.

"I wanted to denounce a particular context around Lyon matches which do not favour calmness," Vasilyev had told L'Equipe. "It's the context around Lyon matches I denounce. I'm not the first to do it, a lot of people have talked about that before me."

Monaco had full-back Benjamin Mendy sent off during the first half of the game at the Stade Louis II, while Lyon were later awarded a penalty.

On Thursday, the Commission gave Mendy a four-game ban for the incident which led to his red card.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas reacted angrily to the accusations, and called on the LFP and the French Football Federation (FFF) to act.

"It's an extremely serious outburst that casts suspicion on our club and French refereeing," he told OLTV earlier this week.

"These thoughts are absolutely unjustified and are damaging to us. They must be very quickly countered by the [FFF] and the [LFP] without which people could consider their legitimacy."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman