FFF ask Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to explain Lyon outburst

Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

FFF ask Vasilyev to explain Lyon outburst

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Younes Belhanda

Belhanda suffers toe injury ahead of ANC

African Nations Cup Ian Holyman
Read

Thiago Silva seals long-term future with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Signing Draxler comes with baggage

ESPN FC TV
Read

PSG reach agreement for Draxler - source

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
Edinson Cavani and PSG struggled against Marseille on Sunday.

Ligue 1 so far: PSG really miss Zlatan

Ligue 1 Julien Laurens
Read

Thiago Silva extends PSG deal until 2020

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Silvestre leaves role with Stade Rennes

Rennes PA Sport
Read

Keeper blunder gifts Monaco a goal

French Ligue 1
Read

Matuidi: PSG must maintain this level

French Ligue 1
Read

Aulas: Jealousy behind Monaco remarks

French Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read

Marco Verratti: No reason to leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Balotelli is backed by Nice after red card

Ligue 1 Ian Holyman
Read
Mario Balotelli leaves the pitch following Nice's Ligue 1 win against Dijon.

Balotelli interesting English clubs - Raiola

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Balotelli sent off for Nice

French Ligue 1
Read
PSG had plenty to celebrate in their 5-0 defeat of Lorient on Wednesday.

PSG's Emery hails strong finish to 2016

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Nice Bordeaux red card 161221

Kamano 'abused' ref on cards - Belhanda

Ligue 1 PA Sport
Read
AS MonacoAS Monaco
CaenCaen
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lucas Moura

PSG end Ligue 1 malaise vs. Lorient

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
Dijon FCODijon FCO
ToulouseToulouse
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

FFF ask Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to explain Lyon outburst

Vadim Vasilyev's Monaco are second in Ligue 1 and eight points ahead of Lyon.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev will appear before the French Football League's Disciplinary Commission next month to explain his claims Lyon influence referees

Vasilyev initially made the allegations following Lyon's 3-1 Ligue 1 win over his club on Sunday, and repeated them in an interview published in L'Equipe on Tuesday. 

Following a meeting of the Disciplinary Commission on Thursday, the LFP published a list of sanctions on its official website, and stated that Vasilyev would be summoned to explain his "postmatch declarations" at their sitting on Jan. 12. 

"I wanted to denounce a particular context around Lyon matches which do not favour calmness," Vasilyev had told L'Equipe. "It's the context around Lyon matches I denounce. I'm not the first to do it, a lot of people have talked about that before me."

Monaco had full-back Benjamin Mendy sent off during the first half of the game at the Stade Louis II, while Lyon were later awarded a penalty.

On Thursday, the Commission gave Mendy a four-game ban for the incident which led to his red card.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas reacted angrily to the accusations, and called on the LFP and the French Football Federation (FFF) to act. 

"It's an extremely serious outburst that casts suspicion on our club and French refereeing," he told OLTV earlier this week.

"These thoughts are absolutely unjustified and are damaging to us. They must be very quickly countered by the [FFF] and the [LFP] without which people could consider their legitimacy."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.