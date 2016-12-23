Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS MonacoAS Monaco
CaenCaen
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lucas Moura

PSG end Ligue 1 malaise vs. Lorient

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
Dijon FCODijon FCO
ToulouseToulouse
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
MetzMetz
GuingampGuingamp
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LorientLorient
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
NantesNantes
MontpellierMontpellier
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
BordeauxBordeaux
NiceNice
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
BastiaBastia
MarseilleMarseille
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LilleLille
Stade RennesStade Rennes
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Ian Holyman
Share
Tweet
   

Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas says jealousy behind Monaco referee remarks

Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed Monaco are jealous of Lyon.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he believes jealousy is behind a Monaco allegation that he has influenced referees.

Speaking after Lyon's win in the principality on Sunday, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev alleged that Aulas helped create "a particular context around Lyon matches which does not favour calmness."

Aulas, who has turned Lyon from also-rans into a force in France since taking over in 1987, initially reacted by asking the French Football Federation and the French Football League to take action.

And following Lyon's Ligue 1 win over Angers on Wednesday -- a result that leaves them fourth -- Aulas claimed Lyon's new Parc OL stadium was behind Monaco's discontent.

"When you invest hundreds of millions, when the foundation tries to instil values, when the coaches work to have the best youth academy in France... to be treated in such a way, it affects you," he told reporters.

"I hope there will be apologies from the very highest level very quickly. It's success that makes people who have not taken the risk to invest €500 million to build a new stadium crazy with jealousy.

"And like sheep who think they're intelligent by trying to be just as demanding, stupidity is allied with jealousy.

"I hope the Federation and the League will soon take a stance, which will allow a return to healthier things, and do their jobs, which will avoid me having to do it."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman

