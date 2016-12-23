Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas says jealousy behind Monaco referee remarks

Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed Monaco are jealous of Lyon.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he believes jealousy is behind a Monaco allegation that he has influenced referees.

Speaking after Lyon's win in the principality on Sunday, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev alleged that Aulas helped create "a particular context around Lyon matches which does not favour calmness."

Aulas, who has turned Lyon from also-rans into a force in France since taking over in 1987, initially reacted by asking the French Football Federation and the French Football League to take action.

And following Lyon's Ligue 1 win over Angers on Wednesday -- a result that leaves them fourth -- Aulas claimed Lyon's new Parc OL stadium was behind Monaco's discontent.

"When you invest hundreds of millions, when the foundation tries to instil values, when the coaches work to have the best youth academy in France... to be treated in such a way, it affects you," he told reporters.

"I hope there will be apologies from the very highest level very quickly. It's success that makes people who have not taken the risk to invest €500 million to build a new stadium crazy with jealousy.

"And like sheep who think they're intelligent by trying to be just as demanding, stupidity is allied with jealousy.

"I hope the Federation and the League will soon take a stance, which will allow a return to healthier things, and do their jobs, which will avoid me having to do it."

