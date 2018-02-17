Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
0
0
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Next

Now Playing

Mbappe puts PSG ahead in Le Classique

French Ligue 1

