Previous
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
2
0
LIVE
42'
Game Details
Metz
AS Monaco
0
0
LIVE
35'
Game Details
Valencia
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Burton Albion
Birmingham City
0
1
ESPN3
LIVE
34'
Game Details
Kasimpasa
Besiktas
1
1
LIVE
34'
Game Details
Portland Timbers
New York Red Bulls
2:00 AM UTC
Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Morelia
Pachuca
12:00 AM UTC
Aug 19, 2017
Game Details
Next
Now Playing
Emery: PSG can help Neymar become world's best
French Ligue 1
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Jardim: Mbappe rumours affecting fitness
French Ligue 1
2 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Di Maria's reminder, Carragher's flashback
French Ligue 1
2 days ago
Read
Nice wont risk Sneijder, Balotelli vs. Napoli
UEFA Champions League
2 days ago
Read
Neymar 'content' with PSG debut
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
Breaking down Neymar's PSG debut
ESPN FC TV
4 days ago
Read
Hislop: Neymar bringing excitement to Ligue 1
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Neymar's first match with PSG
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
Guingamp 0-3 PSG: Neymar shines in debut
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Neymar scores first goal with PSG
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
Neymar's perfect through ball feeds Cavani's goal
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
Neymar's pass leads to Guingamp own goal
French Ligue 1
4 days ago
Read
WATCH: Neymar's first half with PSG
Highlights
4 days ago
Read
Strasbourg 3-0 Lille: Keeper crisis sinks Lille
French Ligue 1
5 days ago
Read
WATCH: Radamel Falcao's hat-trick
Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Bordeaux 2-0 Metz: First win of season for Bordeaux
French Ligue 1
5 days ago
Read
Amiens 0-2 Angers: Amiens home debut ends in defeat
French Ligue 1
5 days ago
Read
Caen 0-1 St. Etienne: St. Etienne at top of Ligue 1
Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Toulouse 1-0 Montpellier: Durmaz penalty lifts Toulouse
Highlights
5 days ago
Read
Nantes 0-1 Marseille: Ocampos snatches late winner
French Ligue 1
6 days ago
Read
Rennes 1-2 Lyon: Visitors stay hot
French Ligue 1
6 days ago
Read
Nice 1-2 Troyes: Khaoui seals shock win
French Ligue 1
6 days ago
Read
Emery: Neymar likely to start vs. Guingamp
French Ligue 1
7 days ago
Read
Mbappe €180m move to PSG not done yet
ESPN FC TV
7 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Neymar lights up the Eiffel Tower
French Ligue 1
Aug 7, 2017
Read
Marseille 3-0 Dijon: N'jie bags brace
French Ligue 1
Aug 6, 2017
Read
WATCH: Top Ligue 1 goals on Matchday 1
French Ligue 1
Aug 6, 2017
Read
Angers 2-2 Bordeaux: Guillaume rescues a point
French Ligue 1
Aug 6, 2017
Read
Lille 3-0 Nantes: Bielsa wins in debut
Highlights
Aug 6, 2017
Read
Emery: Neymar will take PSG to a new level
French Ligue 1
Aug 6, 2017
Read
Montpellier 1-0 Caen: Camara on the mark
Highlights
Aug 6, 2017
Read
Troyes 1-1 Rennes: Ligue 1 newcomers earn draw
Highlights
Aug 6, 2017
Read