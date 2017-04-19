Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
1
2
LIVE 90'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3
Game Details
Home: 300/1  Draw: 7/1  Away: 1/12 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
LIVE 80'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Metz 2-3 PSG: Matuidi keeps title hopes alive

French Ligue 1

Related Videos

Emery dismisses fatigue affecting PSG

French Ligue 1
Read

Player Power Rankings: Isco stars

Spanish Primera División
Read

Marseille 4-0 Saint-Etienne: Thauvin on target

French Ligue 1
Read

Top 5 Ligue 1 goals of Matchday 33

French Ligue 1
Read

Match abandoned after Lyon players attacked

French Ligue 1
Read

Nantes 0-1 Bordeaux: Bordeaux maintain Europa League spot

French Ligue 1
Read

Seri ensures top three finish for Nice

French Ligue 1
Read

Di Maria helps PSG past Angers 2-0

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery: PSG don't rely on Di Maria

French Ligue 1
Read

Angers 0-2 PSG: Di Maria brace powers Paris

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery, PSG not giving up on Ligue 1 title

French Ligue 1
Read

W2W4: Ligue 1 title race heating up

French Ligue 1
Read

Mbappe vs. Pulisic: Who has a higher ceiling?

UEFA Champions League
Read

Player Power Rankings: Zlatan defies age

English Premier League
Read

PSG 4-0 Guingamp: Cavani at the double

French Ligue 1
Read

How influential is Cavani for PSG?

French Ligue 1
Read

Saint-Etienne 1-1 Nantes: Corgnet rescues a home point

French Ligue 1
Read

Lyon 1-4 Lorient: Strugglers stun Lyon

French Ligue 1
Read

Bordeaux 3-0 Metz: Lyon chase continues

French Ligue 1
Read

Nancy 3-0 Rennes: Nancy break drought

French Ligue 1
Read

Caen 0-2 Montpellier: Sessegnon strikes

French Ligue 1
Read

Dijon 1-2 Bastia: Cahuzac wins it

French Ligue 1
Read

Angers 0-1 Monaco: Leaders survive test

French Ligue 1
Read

Lille 1-2 Nice: Balotelli double keeps Nice in race

French Ligue 1
Read

Jardim: Mbappe must keep improving

French Ligue 1
Read

Are Nice still in the title race?

French Ligue 1
Read

The making of Youri Djorkaeff

French Ligue 1
Read

Nice 2-1 Bordeaux

French Ligue 1
Read

WATCH: Payet's dazzling freekick

French Ligue 1
Read

Lorient 1-0 Caen

French Ligue 1
Read

Nantes 2-1 Angers

French Ligue 1
Read

Rennes 1-1 Lyon

French Ligue 1
Read