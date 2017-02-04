Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Cagliari
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 43'
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
1
1
LIVE 43'
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Monaco 5-0 Metz

French Ligue 1

