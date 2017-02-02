Previous
Napoli
Genoa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
0
3
FT
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
1
2
FT
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Bordeaux 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain

French Ligue 1

