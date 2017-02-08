Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
1
0
LIVE 57'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 9/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
ESPN3 LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 1/33  Draw: 14/1  Away: 250/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Montpellier
AS Monaco
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
0
0
LIVE 57'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 11/5  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
2
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 1/100  Draw: 25/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
2
2
LIVE 73'
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 3/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Now Playing

Montpellier 1-2 AS Monaco

French Ligue 1

Related Videos

Rumour Rater: Arsenal making moves?

English Premier League
Read

Jorge: Monaco were not my only option

French Ligue 1
Read

Saint-Etienne 2-0 Lyon

French Ligue 1
Read

Dijon 1-3 PSG

French Ligue 1
Read

Monaco 3-0 Nice

French Ligue 1
Read

Metz 1-0 Marseille

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery on alert as PSG visit Dijon

French Ligue 1
Read

Is Silva better than James?

French Ligue 1
Read

Monaco clash vs. Nice not about 'revenge'

French Ligue 1
Read

Dante: Balotelli motivates Nice

French Ligue 1
Read

Gab's transfer window winners and losers

International
Read

Payet: Only fond memories of West Ham

English Premier League
Read

How Payet sealed his Marseille move

English Premier League
Read

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Monaco

French Ligue 1
Read

WATCH: Balotelli bags 9th league goal

Highlights
Read

WATCH: Top 5 Ligue 1 goals

French Ligue 1
Read

Emery: PSG must control emotions

French Ligue 1
Read

Plea working on Balotelli relationship

French Ligue 1
Read

Falcao: I turned down China three times

French Ligue 1
Read

PSG to break Monaco's dominance?

French Ligue 1
Read

Evra: Marseille even better if Payet came

French Ligue 1
Read

Motta adapting to Emery

French Ligue 1
Read

Evra: I joined Marseille for playing time

French Ligue 1
Read

Battle of the South American strikers

French Ligue 1
Read

Marseille set for a stellar 2017?

French Ligue 1
Read

The Sweeper: Messi's fine wine

International
Read

Monaco go top of Ligue 1

French Ligue 1
Read

Cavani reaches 20 goals with brace

French Ligue 1
Read

Bastia 1-1 Nice

French Ligue 1
Read

Depay: Lyon move is an honour

French Ligue 1
Read

Draxler making immediate PSG impact

French Ligue 1
Read