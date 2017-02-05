Previous
Chelsea
Arsenal
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
Schalke 04
2:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/1  Draw: 18/5  Away: 1/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Leganes
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 4/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Middlesbrough
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Burkina Faso
Ghana
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Game Details
Dijon FCO
Paris Saint-Germain
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Morelia
América
1:00 AM UTC Feb 5, 2017
Game Details
Game Details
Metz 1-0 Marseille

French Ligue 1

