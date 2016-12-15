Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Next
 By Associated Press
Silva scores twice as PSG beat Metz in Coupe de la Ligue; Bordeaux win

PSG
PSG players celebrate after Thiago Silva scored the opener in a Coupe de la Ligue win against Metz.

Thiago Silva scored a header in each half as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 2-0 to reach the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals on Wednesday.

Both of Silva's goals came from Angel Di Maria corners and took the Brazilian defender's tally to four in the last three games.

Although Metz hardly threatened, PSG were thankful for Silva's input given that top scorer Edinson Cavani was wasteful with his chances in front of goal.

After Cavani missed a good chance early on, shooting straight at goalkeeper David Oberhauser, Silva pounced with a firm downward header in the 27th minute.

Cavani missed another chance in the first half, poking well wide from the penalty spot, and headed over early in the second.

Soon after Silva headed in the second goal in the 72nd minute, Cavani volleyed over with the goal at his mercy. He was then substituted as midfielder Blaise Matuidi came on for the last 10 minutes.

PSG is chasing a third straight domestic treble, but are third in the French league and five points behind leader Nice. Ligue 1 resumes this weekend, with PSG facing a tough away match at Rennes and Nice hosting Metz.

Bordeaux beat Guingamp 3-2 in Wednesday's other quarterfinal, with striker Gaetan Laborde scoring twice. He also netted twice in the previous round.

PSG and Bordeaux join Monaco and Nancy in the last four.

Monaco needed a penalty shootout to beat second division Sochaux on Tuesday, while Nancy won 2-0 at Nantes.

The semis are later this month, with the final to be held on April 1.

