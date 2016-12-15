Monaco beat Sochaux on penalties in Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Falcao celeb vs Sochaux 170110

Monaco win on pens in Coupe de la Ligue

French Coupe de la Ligue Associated Press
Read
Grzegorz Krychowiak

Krychowiak: My 'best' PSG display so far

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Lucas

Lucas brace leads PSG past Lille

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe de la Ligue: PSG win, Monaco hit 7

French Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Read
FC Sochaux

Sochaux stun Marseille in Coupe de la Ligue

Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Read

PSG need Lille victory to ease Emery pressure

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Grzegorz Krychowiak

Krychowiak pleased with cup performance

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Nancy celeb

Coupe de la Ligue: Nancy, Marseille advance

French Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Read

Nantes see off Angers in Coupe de la Ligue

French Coupe de la Ligue PA Sport
Read

Pastore PSG's best in coupe win

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Blanc hails PSG for withstanding pressure

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
LilleLille
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

PSG motivated for Coupe de la Ligue?

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
In the past three seasons, Abou Diaby has appeared in just 12 Premier League matches.

Abou Diaby suffers new injury setback

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read

Luiz 'in good spirits' after injury - Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain Mark Rodden
Read
Edinson Cavani

Cavani sputters through Toulouse win

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
ToulouseToulouse
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LilleLille
BordeauxBordeaux
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Marquinhos boost for PSG vs. Toulouse

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Di Maria Lucas Moura PSG vs Lyon 150113

Di Maria, Lucas seal PSG League Cup win

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Monaco beat Sochaux on penalties in Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals

Falcao celeb vs Sochaux 170110
Radamel Falcao celebrates after Monaco beat Sochaux in the Coupe de la Ligue quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Monaco needed a late equaliser from Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho and a penalty shootout before beating second-division Sochaux to reach the French Coupe de la Ligue semifinals on Tuesday.

The match finished 1-1 and, with no extra time in the competition, went directly to penalties -- with Monaco prevailing 4-3.

Sochaux, who beat Marseille in the previous round, led through Madagascar striker Faneva Andriatsima's goal in the 16th minute.

Although Monaco are second in the league, they struggled for long periods against a Sochaux side who are chasing promotion.

The introduction of Colombia striker Radamel Falcao midway through the second half galvanised Monaco and he contributed to the 83rd minute equalizer.

Falcao's instinctive shot from the edge of the penalty area was palmed away by goalkeeper Christopher Dilo and the ball sat up for Moutinho to volley home.

It was only Moutinho's second goal of the season, with the other coming in a 3-1 home win against Paris Saint-Germain in August.

Moments later, Falcao had a goal ruled out because striker Guido Carrillo was offside and obscuring Dilo's view.

Sochaux, who reached the Coupe de France semifinals last season, beat Marseille in a penalty shootout last month, but there was to be no repeat.

Falcao confidently despatched Monaco's first kick, sending Dilo the wrong way, but Andriatsima did likewise.

After Poland defender Kamil Glik made it 3-2 to Monaco, midfielder Marco Ilaimaharitra hit the post.

France right-back Djibril Sidibe made it 4-2 and, after Sochaux scored, Carrillo missed the chance to send Monaco through when he shot straight at Dilo.

He was reprieved when Sochaux striker Moussa Sao blazed his kick well over to leave the score 4-3.

Monaco, who beat Sochaux in the 2003 final, are joined in the semis by Nancy after they won 2-0 at Nantes courtesy of first-half goals from Maurice Dale and Joffrey Cuffaut.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.