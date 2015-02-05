Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next