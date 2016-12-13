Nice exit French Cup after Lorient defeat; flying Marseille beat Toulouse

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
0
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 21/10  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
LIVE 72'
Game Details
Home: 1/500  Draw: 50/1  Away: 125/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
3
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 1/500  Draw: 50/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Walid Mesloub celebrates after scoring the winner in a 2-1 comeback victory against Ligue 1 leaders Nice.

French Cup: Lorient beat Nice; Marseille win

French Cup Associated Press
Read

PSG teammates hail Draxler after debut

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Draxler grabs debut goal as PSG win 7-0

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe: Draxler scores on PSG debut in rout

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Emery eyes 'very important' cup triumph

French Coupe de France
Read

Coupe de France: Falcao goal lifts Monaco

French Coupe de France Associated Press
Read

Meunier presented with huge opportunity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG without five for cup clash vs. Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG Coupe de France trophy

2018 Coupe de France final to be played on Tuesday

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Coupe de France incidents spark concerns

French Coupe de France
Read
Stade de France

Euro 2016 security not ready - French politicians

European Championship PA Sport
Read
MarseilleMarseille
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ibra scoring French cup

Zlatan stars for PSG in cup final

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic prepares for final PSG farewell

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Basile Boli & Abou Diaby

Diaby's 'huge relief' to play full 90 mins

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read
SochauxSochaux
MarseilleMarseille
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Silva: PSG must get past UCL defeat

Paris Saint-Germain Mark Rodden
Read
PSG manager Laurent Blanc

Blanc pleased with PSG attitude in Lorient win

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read

Zlatan's class saves PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
LorientLorient
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Nice exit French Cup after Lorient defeat; flying Marseille beat Toulouse

Walid Mesloub celebrates after scoring the winner in a 2-1 comeback victory against Ligue 1 leaders Nice.
Walid Mesloub celebrates after scoring the winner against Nice in a 2-1 win for Lorient.

French league leader Nice have only the title race to focus on for the rest of the season after going out of the French Cup on Sunday, losing 2-1 away to Lorient.

Lorient, in last place in Ligue 1, saw off saw off Nice despite taking the lead through top scorer Alassane Plea near the end of the first half.

The hosts equalised with a fine individual goal from former Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere in the 71st minute, and Algerian midfielder Walid Mesloub's winner shortly after sent Lorient into the fourth round.

Nice are also out of the League Cup and the Europa League, while their title rivals Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are still involved in all three domestic competitions and the Champions League.

That could work to Nice's advantage. The league resumes next weekend, with Nice two points ahead of Monaco and five clear of PSG.

Meanwhile, winger Remy Cabella scored his second goal of the game in extra time as Marseille continued their fine form with a 2-1 win away to Toulouse.

Marseille is thriving under coach Rudi Garcia and has lost only one of the last seven games.

Metz lost 2-0 at Lens, which is chasing promotion from the second division, but all other first division sides advanced.

Brazilian striker Malcom scored a late winner as Bordeaux won 1-0 away to second-division Clermont, while Caen, Angers, Saint-Etienne and Rennes beat non-league sides.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.