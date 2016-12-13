Nice exit French Cup after Lorient defeat; flying Marseille beat Toulouse

Walid Mesloub celebrates after scoring the winner against Nice in a 2-1 win for Lorient.

French league leader Nice have only the title race to focus on for the rest of the season after going out of the French Cup on Sunday, losing 2-1 away to Lorient.

Lorient, in last place in Ligue 1, saw off saw off Nice despite taking the lead through top scorer Alassane Plea near the end of the first half.

The hosts equalised with a fine individual goal from former Arsenal forward Jeremie Aliadiere in the 71st minute, and Algerian midfielder Walid Mesloub's winner shortly after sent Lorient into the fourth round.

Nice are also out of the League Cup and the Europa League, while their title rivals Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain are still involved in all three domestic competitions and the Champions League.

That could work to Nice's advantage. The league resumes next weekend, with Nice two points ahead of Monaco and five clear of PSG.

Meanwhile, winger Remy Cabella scored his second goal of the game in extra time as Marseille continued their fine form with a 2-1 win away to Toulouse.

Marseille is thriving under coach Rudi Garcia and has lost only one of the last seven games.

Metz lost 2-0 at Lens, which is chasing promotion from the second division, but all other first division sides advanced.

Brazilian striker Malcom scored a late winner as Bordeaux won 1-0 away to second-division Clermont, while Caen, Angers, Saint-Etienne and Rennes beat non-league sides.