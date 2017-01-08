Julian Draxler scores on PSG debut to cap rout in Coupe de France

Julian Draxler scored the last of PSG's seven goals on Saturday.

Julian Draxler scored in his first competitive game for Paris Saint-Germain as they routed fellow Ligue 1 side Bastia 7-0 in the Coupe de France.

The Germany international signed a four-and-a-half year deal after completing his move from Wolfsburg and, after playing in a friendly in Tunisia in midweek, came off the bench to score PSG's final goal on Saturday.

Thiago Silva scored the opener after a half-hour, heading home following a corner before Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead from long range.

Christopher Nkunku scored the third after a solo run and Thiago Motta made it 4-0 with a diving header.

Lucas Moura's penalty made it 5-0 after the hour, and Angel Di Maria then came off the bench to score from close-range.

Draxler finished off the win by chipping over the goalkeeper after racing on to a pass from Hatem Ben Arfa.

In other action on Saturday, Lille won 4-1 to end the run of Excelsior from the overseas territory of Reunion, a club who had made it through two rounds to earn a game against a Ligue 1 team.

But goals from Ibrahim Amadou and Adama Soumaoro put Lille in control, and though the islanders got a goal back with two minutes to play, Marcos Lopes and Martin Terrier still had time to add goals for the hosts.

Guingamp got goals from Mustapha Diallo and Jimmy Briand and held off a challenge from Ligue 2's Le Havre.

Nancy cruised to a 3-0 win away to Besancon with goals from Youssouf Hadji, Anthony Robic and Abdou Karim Coulibaly all coming in an eight-minute span.

Mariusz Stepinski's second goal of the day lifted Nantes to a 2-1 win at fifth-tier Blois, while Dijon also beat a fifth-tier side in Louhans-Cuiseaux 2-0 with goals from Julio Tavares and Jeremy Bela.

Stade de Reims suffered the upset of the day as the Ligue 2 side fell 2-1 at fifth-division Sarreguemines with all goals scored from the penalty spot.

Ligue 2's Niort got a 1-0 win at sixth-division Blagnac thanks to David Djigla's second-half goal, while Le Poire ensured at least one sixth-division team advanced thanks to a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Viry-Chatillon.

Strasbourg needed extra time to advance past third-division Epinal 4-2, while Frejus got the better of fellow fourth-tier side Grenoble 2-1.

Medhy Guezoui's hat trick saw Quevilly-Rouen through from the third division with a 3-2 win over Drancy.

Fourth-tier Bergerac Perigord beat fifth-tier opponents Toulouse Rodeo 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2- draw, while third-tier CA Bastia also needed penalties to get past sixth-tier Hauts Lyonnais, 4-3 after a goalless draw.

Ligue 1 Caen's trip to Sainte Genevieve des Bois was postponed because of a frozen pitch, as were the fifth-tier clash between Prix-les-Mezieres and Feignies and Luneville's game against third-tier Chambly.