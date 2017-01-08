Julian Draxler scores on PSG debut to cap rout in Coupe de France

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Draxler grabs debut goal as PSG win 7-0

PSG Player Ratings Jonathan Johnson
Read

Coupe: Draxler scores on PSG debut in rout

French Coupe de France ESPN staff
Read

Emery eyes 'very important' cup triumph

French Coupe de France
Read

Coupe de France: Falcao goal lifts Monaco

French Coupe de France Associated Press
Read

Meunier presented with huge opportunity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG without five for cup clash vs. Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG Coupe de France trophy

2018 Coupe de France final to be played on Tuesday

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Coupe de France incidents spark concerns

French Coupe de France
Read
Stade de France

Euro 2016 security not ready - French politicians

European Championship PA Sport
Read
MarseilleMarseille
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ibra scoring French cup

Zlatan stars for PSG in cup final

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic prepares for final PSG farewell

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Basile Boli & Abou Diaby

Diaby's 'huge relief' to play full 90 mins

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read
SochauxSochaux
MarseilleMarseille
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Silva: PSG must get past UCL defeat

Paris Saint-Germain Mark Rodden
Read
PSG manager Laurent Blanc

Blanc pleased with PSG attitude in Lorient win

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read

Zlatan's class saves PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
LorientLorient
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Javier Pastore

PSG's begin road to cup double

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Bordeaux boss Sagnol banned three games

Bordeaux PA Sport
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Julian Draxler scores on PSG debut to cap rout in Coupe de France

Julian Draxler scored the last of PSG's seven goals on Saturday.

Julian Draxler scored in his first competitive game for Paris Saint-Germain as they routed fellow Ligue 1 side Bastia 7-0 in the Coupe de France.

The Germany international signed a four-and-a-half year deal after completing his move from Wolfsburg and, after playing in a friendly in Tunisia in midweek, came off the bench to score PSG's final goal on Saturday.

Thiago Silva scored the opener after a half-hour, heading home following a corner before Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead from long range.

Christopher Nkunku scored the third after a solo run and Thiago Motta made it 4-0 with a diving header.

Lucas Moura's penalty made it 5-0 after the hour, and Angel Di Maria then came off the bench to score from close-range.

Draxler finished off the win by chipping over the goalkeeper after racing on to a pass from Hatem Ben Arfa.

In other action on Saturday, Lille won 4-1 to end the run of Excelsior from the overseas territory of Reunion, a club who had made it through two rounds to earn a game against a Ligue 1 team.

But goals from Ibrahim Amadou and Adama Soumaoro put Lille in control, and though the islanders got a goal back with two minutes to play, Marcos Lopes and Martin Terrier still had time to add goals for the hosts.

Guingamp got goals from Mustapha Diallo and Jimmy Briand and held off a challenge from Ligue 2's Le Havre.

Nancy cruised to a 3-0 win away to Besancon with goals from Youssouf Hadji, Anthony Robic and Abdou Karim Coulibaly all coming in an eight-minute span.

Mariusz Stepinski's second goal of the day lifted Nantes to a 2-1 win at fifth-tier Blois, while Dijon also beat a fifth-tier side in Louhans-Cuiseaux 2-0 with goals from Julio Tavares and Jeremy Bela.

Stade de Reims suffered the upset of the day as the Ligue 2 side fell 2-1 at fifth-division Sarreguemines with all goals scored from the penalty spot.

Ligue 2's Niort got a 1-0 win at sixth-division Blagnac thanks to David Djigla's second-half goal, while Le Poire ensured at least one sixth-division team advanced thanks to a 3-1 win over fourth-tier Viry-Chatillon.

Strasbourg needed extra time to advance past third-division Epinal 4-2, while Frejus got the better of fellow fourth-tier side Grenoble 2-1.

Medhy Guezoui's hat trick saw Quevilly-Rouen through from the third division with a 3-2 win over Drancy.

Fourth-tier Bergerac Perigord beat fifth-tier opponents Toulouse Rodeo 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2- draw, while third-tier CA Bastia also needed penalties to get past sixth-tier Hauts Lyonnais, 4-3 after a goalless draw.

Ligue 1 Caen's trip to Sainte Genevieve des Bois was postponed because of a frozen pitch, as were the fifth-tier clash between Prix-les-Mezieres and Feignies and Luneville's game against third-tier Chambly.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.