Radamel Falcao's goal helps Monaco advance in Coupe de France

A goal from Radamel Falcao, centre, helped Monaco get past Ajaccio 2-1.

Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division AC Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the Coupe de France on Friday.

The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from 18-year-old French winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.

The 30-year-old Falcao has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, continuing his strong return to form following a career-threatening knee injury.

It was while playing in the early rounds of the cup three years ago that Falcao sustained the injury, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup.

He is thriving now after two complicated seasons on loan in the English Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, where his scoring deserted him as he tried to recover the strength and mobility that once made him among the world's most feared strikers.

Falcao, with a header, and Mbappe, with a curling shot, hit the crossbar within quick succession early in the second half.

Ajaccio punished Monaco for those misses when veteran midfielder Johan Cavalli equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th.

But the lead lasted little more than one minute as substitute striker Valere Germain headed in from a free kick.

In other action on Friday, third-tier club Les Herbiers held on to beat Ligue 2's GFC Ajaccio 4-3 after opening a three-goal lead in the first minute of the second half.

Fellow third-tier side Avranches were also victorious by reversing a half-time deficit and beating second-tier Stade Laval 3-1.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are in action on Saturday when they host another Corsican side, Bastia. Ligue 1 leaders Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play on Sunday.