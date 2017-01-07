Radamel Falcao's goal helps Monaco advance in Coupe de France

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Coupe de France: Falcao goal lifts Monaco

French Coupe de France Associated Press
Read

Meunier presented with huge opportunity at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

PSG without five for cup clash vs. Lille

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
PSG Coupe de France trophy

2018 Coupe de France final to be played on Tuesday

French Coupe de France PA Sport
Read

Coupe de France incidents spark concerns

French Coupe de France
Read
Stade de France

Euro 2016 security not ready - French politicians

European Championship PA Sport
Read
MarseilleMarseille
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
2
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ibra scoring French cup

Zlatan stars for PSG in cup final

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic prepares for final PSG farewell

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
Basile Boli & Abou Diaby

Diaby's 'huge relief' to play full 90 mins

Marseille Mark Rodden
Read
SochauxSochaux
MarseilleMarseille
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Silva: PSG must get past UCL defeat

Paris Saint-Germain Mark Rodden
Read
PSG manager Laurent Blanc

Blanc pleased with PSG attitude in Lorient win

Paris Saint-Germain ESPN staff
Read

Zlatan's class saves PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
LorientLorient
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Javier Pastore

PSG's begin road to cup double

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Bordeaux boss Sagnol banned three games

Bordeaux PA Sport
Read
GranvilleGranville
MarseilleMarseille
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Marquinhos and the PSG defence came up big on Wednesday at Saint-Etienne.

Coupe de France: PSG through to semis

Coupe de France PA Sport
Read
Marquinhos and the PSG defence came up big on Wednesday at Saint-Etienne.

PSG defence stellar at Saint-Etienne

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Associated Press
Share
Tweet
   

Radamel Falcao's goal helps Monaco advance in Coupe de France

A goal from Radamel Falcao, centre, helped Monaco get past Ajaccio 2-1.

Radamel Falcao scored his seventh goal in the past five games as Monaco beat second-division AC Ajaccio 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the Coupe de France on Friday.

The Colombia striker made a sharp run to the near post to turn in an excellent cross from 18-year-old French winger Kylian Mbappe in the 19th minute.

The 30-year-old Falcao has netted 16 times in all competitions this season, continuing his strong return to form following a career-threatening knee injury.

It was while playing in the early rounds of the cup three years ago that Falcao sustained the injury, ruling him out of the 2014 World Cup.

He is thriving now after two complicated seasons on loan in the English Premier League at Manchester United and Chelsea, where his scoring deserted him as he tried to recover the strength and mobility that once made him among the world's most feared strikers.

Falcao, with a header, and Mbappe, with a curling shot, hit the crossbar within quick succession early in the second half.

Ajaccio punished Monaco for those misses when veteran midfielder Johan Cavalli equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th.

But the lead lasted little more than one minute as substitute striker Valere Germain headed in from a free kick.

In other action on Friday, third-tier club Les Herbiers held on to beat Ligue 2's GFC Ajaccio 4-3 after opening a three-goal lead in the first minute of the second half.

Fellow third-tier side Avranches were also victorious by reversing a half-time deficit and beating second-tier Stade Laval 3-1.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are in action on Saturday when they host another Corsican side, Bastia. Ligue 1 leaders Nice, Marseille and Lyon all play on Sunday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.